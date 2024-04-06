Glenn Powell Reveals His Dad and Matthew McConaughey Had Hilarious Encounter but Became 'Best Friends'

Powell also earned some high praise for his spot-on McConaughey impression while telling the tale on ‘The Tonight Show’

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Glenn Powell (left) and Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Glen Powell’s dad are alright, alright, alright.



While appearing on The Tonight Show on April 5, the Anyone But You star, 35, revealed that his father, Glen Powell Sr., met McConaughey in a hilarious moment — and the pair became fast friends.

After host Jimmy Fallon brought up that Powell is being inducted into the Austin Film Society Texas Film Hall of Fame in May, the conversation quickly transitioned to McConaughey, 54.

A past inductee himself, “McConaughey is Texas,” as Powell put it.

"McConaughey and I are now pals,” Powell said before revealing that his “first time meeting” the movie star did not unfold the way he imagined it.

Related: Glen Powell Celebrates Hit Man Premiere at Sundance with His Lookalike Parents

The Top Gun: Maverick star recalled the first time he and McConaughey crossed paths at a ranch in Bastrop, Texas, belonging to Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater. Powell's father was with him at the time.

“We're taking a walk around the property,” Powell said, “and I say, ‘Hey, can we go to the library where we kind of rehearsed all that stuff?’ And [Linklater] goes, 'You know, I think Matthew's in there.’ “

“So I kind of open the door, and there's this kind of sliver of light that hits this guy, and he's like, ‘Hey, hey, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on,’ “ the actor continued, doing a stellar impression of McConaughey that earned him a round of applause from Fallon and the audience.

Related: Glen Powell Reacts After His Mom Pokes Fun at Him: 'Anyone Have Good Nursing Home Recommendations?'

According to the star, McConaughey — who was in the library working on his memoir Greenlights — recognized him, saying, "Wait, I know you, I know you,” but had not seen Powell’s father yet.

"So he steps out into the light out of the door, and then he goes, ‘Now, now, who are you?’ And my dad goes, 'Oh, I have a picture of you next to my bed,’ “ Powell said, and recalled thinking, 'Stop doing this, Dad. Whatever this is, stop!' "

Story continues

Glenn Powell Instagram Glenn Powell and his father Glenn Powell Sr.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But thankfully, McConaughey gave Powell Sr. a chance to explain, and he told the actor he was referring to a copy of Alcalde Magazine, a publication for University of Texas alumni, that has the star on the cover.

"And Matthew goes, ‘That is my favorite photo shoot I have ever done in my whole life, let me tell you.’ And he grabs [my dad] by the shoulder, and they become best friends,” Powell said. “It was great.”

In the comment section of the Tonight Show clip, which was shared on Instagram, people appeared to be more enthralled by Powell’s McConaughey voice than his actual story, calling the impression “on point” and “killer.”

One top comment read, “I’ve never heard a better McConaughey impression!” and another said, “Most people exaggerate MM too much, but this was perfect!”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.