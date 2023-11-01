Glenn Maxwell: Australia all-rounder out of England Cricket World Cup clash after golf cart accident

Out: Glenn Maxwell (AFP via Getty Images)

Australia will be without star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Saturday’s World Cup meeting with England after he was concussed in a golf course accident.

A statement from Cricket Australia announced that Maxwell suffered a concussion when falling from a cart during a team golf day on Monday.

The news is a significant blow to Pat Cummins’ side, with Maxwell having scored the latest ever World Cup century, from 40 balls, against the Netherlands only last week. He has also bowled tidily in tandem with Adam Zampa as a second spinner.

“Maxwell has been assessed by CA medical staff and been ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup match against England,” the statement read. “He will continue to be assessed.

“The accident occurred during a scheduled day off. There is no further injury, beyond the concussion.”

England are already all but out of the competition having lost five of their first six games and head into Saturday’s game in Ahmedabad trying to scramble the small consolation of a top-eight finish in order to qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Australia, however, still have plenty to play for having recovered from their own slow start to charge into semi-final contention with four successive victories.