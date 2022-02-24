Sex Sells Denim at Glenn Martens' Diesel FW22 Show

Between the giant inflatable dolls striking thirst-trap worthy poses and fully painted models in low-slung denim, Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation was ripe with early aughts' raw sex appeal and experimentation, exhibiting a naturally jean-forward collection that remained inspired and fresh. Complimenting micro mini-skirts accented by oversized belts and medium wash bustiers, Glenn Martens interwove the reemerging rave aesthetic in his latest presentation. Futuristic metallic dresses worn by models painted in matching shiny shades of blue, pink and gold added a simultaneously nostalgic yet forward-looking touch.

Meanwhile, alongside the denim handbags and patent leather trench coats were opulent fur coats of the same deep blue shade for an extravagant streetwear-inspired look. Elsewhere, Martens continued diving back into the past for his collection, presenting a chartreuse dress held together by a deconstructed wide belt, exposing the hips and midriff for a relaxed yet sensual outfit, reminiscent of the 2000s. Expanding the color palette and fabric options, feathers arrived in the form of larger-than-life coats in a dusty rose, while gathered pale yellow and blue tops added a floral and ephemeral affect to the range of garments.

Take a look at Diesel’s FW22 show in the images above.