Glenn Hoddle interview: I did a £2m deal on a payphone – I had to keep putting 50p in

Glenn Hoddle admits Tottenham are in the longest transition period he has seen - Getty Images/James Gill

Glenn Hoddle was first offered the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s job 31 years ago, he was offered it again in 2001 when he did accept, and a third time in 2013 when he was sounded out for a caretaker role – and certain things have not changed in that time.

We are chatting the morning after Spurs’ defeat by Bournemouth and Hoddle, 67, is turning that unquenchable enthusiasm he has for football to analyse Tottenham’s current problems. On Sunday they face another of his former clubs, Chelsea, whom Hoddle took over as player-manager in 1993 – turning down a last-minute offer from then Spurs owner Alan Sugar to succeed Terry Venables. Spurs is the club of Hoddle’s life as a player – he still refers to them as “we” – but he flourished as a top-flight manager at Chelsea.

The inconsistency of a side that beat Manchester City twice – including at the Etihad – but could go down so easily to Ipswich and Bournemouth baffles him. “Believe it or not, and Spurs fans won’t want to read it, but they are still in a transition,” Hoddle says. “Probably the longest transition you’ve seen. There are times when it is scintillating and lovely to watch and Ange has got them playing great football. But they haven’t quite got the balance right between defending and attacking.”

As an Australian, Ange Postecoglou, Spurs’ manager, may appreciate the analogy upon which Hoddle, a great cricket fan, alights to illustrate the team’s woes. “If Joe Root wants to score a century, the reason he gets the century isn’t the sixes and fours he hits,” he says. “It’s the 90mph ball that is on a good line and length and how he defends that all afternoon. When a bad one comes, he gets a four or a six. That is how sport is – a balance between attacking and defending … I hope they [Spurs] get it right. If they do there will be success around the corner. That is the big if.”

‘It is about breaking the mentality’

Hoddle’s love of the game he graced as a player is undimmed. He is getting ready for another weekend of punditry more than 30 years since he last was on the pitch himself as player-manager at Chelsea. Plenty has happened to him since then. Chelsea’s fortunes have also been utterly transformed in the 21st century. Yet there is a part of Spurs that has remained just the same. Hoddle the player won as many major trophies at Spurs – three – as the club have in the 37 years since he left for Monaco in 1987.

Hoddle, pictured with Ricky Villa after the 1981 FA Cup final, won the competition twice with Tottenham - Getty Images

Hoddle’s Spurs playing era came from a much lower base: relegation to the old Second Division in 1977. But his generation did eventually prove themselves a fine cup team. “That’s the thing,” he says, “you have got to break the seal and [win a trophy]. Like in ’81 [the FA Cup triumph], we win the FA Cup again in ’82 and the Uefa Cup in ’84. It is breaking that mentality and that is what is so difficult. There is an imaginary wall for success and it is getting tougher. But if you do crack it once then you’ve cracked it. The mentality of the team changes.”

‘I negotiated Townsend’s transfer on a payphone’

Hoddle the manager encountered both Chelsea and Spurs when they were on the cusp of change. His most recent autobiography, Playmaker, published in 2021, chronicles a lost era at the start of the Premier League before the game was transformed via broadcast revenue wealth and a greater degree of professionalism. At Chelsea’s Harlington training ground in 1993, the facilities were dreadful and the squad could not train at all on a Wednesday afternoon. On that day, the university from which they rented the ground gave precedence to its hockey and cricket teams.

Hoddle managed Chelsea between 1993 and 1996, with Ken Bates as his chairman - Getty Images/Francis Glibbery

What tipped Hoddle over the edge was trying to negotiate Andy Townsend’s £2.1 million sale to Aston Villa on a modified payphone in the staff changing room. He would periodically have to drop in a 50p piece that would fall out the bottom to be reinserted. “It was comical,” Hoddle says. “Ron [Atkinson, Villa manager] asked, ‘What’s the noise in the background, Glenn?’ It was the bloody pips! I had to keep putting the 50p in. That forced my decision to go to see [chairman] Ken Bates and say, ‘Look, this is a joke. It’s got to stop. We need a bath and a gym put in. I need an office’.”

Hoddle was still playing for Chelsea as an elegant sweeper in a back three that was unconventional for the 1990s English game. He was running the transfers, coaching the team and then on a Saturday afternoon setting the tempo from the back. “Harlington was between Heathrow and the M4, so you can imagine what that was like,” he says. “If the wind was blowing one way, we got the [jet] fumes from the airport. If it was blowing the other way, we got it from the motorway. I brought a nutritionist in and she looked at me and said, ‘Are you sure?’”

But in his three years there, Hoddle helped put Chelsea on a path that would eventually lead to success and the Roman Abramovich takeover. He persuaded Ruud Gullit to join on a free transfer – he avoided taking the great Dutchman, who would succeed him as manager, to Harlington before signing the contract. Hoddle wanted to sign Dennis Bergkamp but the funds were not available. The one he really wanted was Matt Le Tissier, whose signing the late Chelsea director Matthew Harding promised to fund personally.

Matt Le Tissier was the potential signing that eluded Hoddle as Chelsea manager - Action Images

“Matthew knew that I would love to bring Le Tissier to Chelsea and, jokingly, when we played Southampton down there he wrote the club a cheque for £6 million. Typical Matthew – a cheeky chappie, lovable. He showed it to their chairman over lunch before the game.”

Being Spurs manager was the unhappiest time of my life

The Spurs job came after England, at a time when Hoddle was as happy managing Southampton as he had been at Swindon Town before Chelsea approached him. He was effectively the first managerial appointment of the new ENIC (English National Investment Company) regime, then under vice-chairman David Buchler, who had just sacked George Graham.

“It was my club and I had supported them since I was eight and I thought it was the right time,” Hoddle says. “In hindsight, it wasn’t the right time. It should have been my happiest time but it was probably the unhappiest. There was a lot of politics and there wasn’t the finances I thought there would be to take things on.”

Much of Hoddle’s time as Spurs manager was marked by a lack of investment - PA/Sean Dempsey

He wanted to sign a young Samuel Eto’o, then at Mallorca, and Fernando Morientes, the Real Madrid striker who became available. But £12 million for both of them was too much for Spurs. In the end, Hoddle had to settle on free transfers for good players coming to the end of their careers – Teddy Sheringham, Gus Poyet and Jamie Redknapp among them. As for Spurs’ mysterious billionaire owner Joe Lewis, who has since had to put his ENIC shares into a family trust, there was no sign.

“I remember someone on the board at that time saying, ‘I’m going over to the Bahamas [where Lewis is based] and I am going to try to get some money [for transfers]’,” Hoddle recalls. “He came back empty-handed – it was all a bit frustrating.” Hoddle says he felt the pain of the fans because he was one of them, just as his late father Derek had been a lifelong season-ticket holder at White Hart Lane. “I so wanted to bring success to the club,” he says. “Sometimes that happens in life, you don’t get everything.”

‘Palmer fits my definition of a great No 10’

A hint of melancholy and then Hoddle is back rhapsodising about the latest young Englishman to be compared to his 1980s self. We are talking, of course, about Cole Palmer. Hoddle’s definition of what makes a great No 10 is instructive.

“With any creative player, two things have to coincide. He [Palmer] can play with his head up and he can see pictures quicker than anyone else on the pitch – and whilst he is being put under pressure. A lot of players can do that when they have time and space. But you can put a real creative player under pressure and it still looks as if he has more space. They can see pictures of the game. That is a major asset that Palmer has got, and he can go by people as well. He has that change of pace.”

Hoddle notes, with the unerring eye of the coach, that he would “like to see Palmer work a lot harder on his right foot” but acknowledges that when the ball is at the young Chelsea playmaker’s left foot “there is a crackle in the stadium”.

In December 2013, Daniel Levy approached Hoddle to take over Spurs after André Villas-Boas was sacked, a job Levy later gave to Tim Sherwood without anyone at Spurs telling Hoddle first. That would have been some comeback to the management business he left in 2006. Hoddle is very happy in his current role as an in-demand pundit with TNT Sports and the Premier League’s in-house production. It is certainly less stressful than what Postecoglou finds himself in the middle of currently.

Given Tottenham’s record against the bigger teams, Hoddle can see his old club raising themselves for Sunday’s match at home to their bitter, in-form London rivals. Spurs seem to struggle most with games against the capable challengers to the elite.

“I like Ange,” Hoddle says. “I don’t know if he can put up with the inconsistency. He is holding the reins and at the end of the day it’s down to the players to go out and perform. As a manager, you turn left or right to the dugout and the players go on to the pitch. If they are not feeling great, your job is in their hands to a certain degree. The result is in their hands 95 per cent of the time. That’s management. You play well and win – and it’s the players. You lose and don’t play so well – it’s the manager’s fault. We all knew what we were getting into.”

Playmaker: My Life and the Love of Football by Glenn Hoddle (£9.99, HarperCollins)