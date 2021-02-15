Glenn Hoddle column: Lloris’ future, what next for Crystal Palace, Shaw for England and Messi’s big week

Lloris struggled again for Spurs (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From whether Jose Mourinho should drop Hugo Lloris to who should start at left-back for England at the Euros and what Crystal Palace should do about Roy Hodgson, here Standard Sport’s columnist Glenn Hoddle answers your questions and picks out the player he will be watching closing this week.

Joanne asks: Does Jose Mourinho need to think about dropping Hugo Lloris?

I have not felt Lloris has been that safe for probably about four or five months if I am honest.

I think he is on the back foot, his intent is not there to take crosses, for me he looks like he is doubting himself a little bit.

I really do believe that long-term Spurs need to replace him at some stage, and sooner than most people would imagine.

But dropping him? I am not sure we have got the cover there at the moment. Joe Hart comes in for Europa League games but I am not sure is ready to play back-to-back games.

Andy asks: Do you think Crystal Palace need a fresh start with a new manager at the end of the season?

Roy Hodgson has done a fabulous job at Palace, he really has. It depends what the owners want. Do they want to progress and go on? Or do they just want to be in the Premier League surviving in mid-table? If that is the agenda, then Roy should be given another year at least.

The fact that Roy has not been given another year yet and there are about 15 players coming to the end of their contracts, suggests that this is a perfect time to put Roy upstairs and work with a new manager coming in. That is if Roy wants to pack in from mainstream management. But if there is an opportunity there, it is now.

Not being hard on Roy, but for the sake of the club going forward, if Roy was to step up and work with a manager, that could happen now. They are safe. It would be a good time to get somebody embedded, and get the recruitment and contracts sorted out. If that is something Roy would do, I think that would be the best time for Palace for the long-term.

Why not give Roy a contract now and let him plan for next year? So this is a little bit of a crossroads for Palace.

I covered their game against Burnley on Saturday and was very alarmed with the way they played. I think most Palace fans would be, off the back of a similar performance up at Leeds. Roy deserves a chance to put it right but if they are not going to give him that contract, then sit down and communicate with a plan. Now is the perfect time.

Adeoye asks: Right now, who would you start at left-back for England at the Euros?

If Gareth Southgate was going to play with three at the back, I would play Luke Shaw as a left-sided centre-back actually. He could then defend as a left-back when you are defending as a four, because when you do that you need one of your outside centre-backs to be happy as a full-back that can slide out there. Shaw could do that.

Then what you could do, a little bit like Thomas Tuchel has done with Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea, your wing back can be an attacking player because you are protecting him. Shaw would be the one I would go for, the way he has been playing this season.

And my player to watch this week is…

It is a bit of a cop-out this week. To be honest I have not seen La Liga much over the last few years. I used to watch it all the time, especially Barcelona and Real Madrid, and I have missed it. I have not seen Lionel Messi since the talk of him going to Manchester City.

It is a bit of a cop-out to say Messi but I am looking forward to him seeing him play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Can he still produce what he has produced time and time again over the years? That is what excites me about this. I need to see him again. Who knows? He still might end up in the Premier League?

