Glenn Hoddle answers your questions: I’ve always liked Ndombele... he brings balance to Tottenham’s midfield

Standard Sport’s new columnist Glenn Hoddle answers your questions (Getty Images)

From what he thinks about Tanguy Ndombele's form at Tottenham to his assessment of the job Gareth Southgate is doing with England and whether he would ever consider a return to management, here Standard Sport’s new columnist Glenn Hoddle answers your questions and picks out the player he will be watching closely this week.

@HollieAgombar via Twitter

Do you think Jose Mourinho’s goal has turned from winning a cup competition to winning the title given how wide open the Premier League is?

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Wherever Jose goes, he always thinks he can win the Premier League in time. That is why he is the serial trophy winner that he is. This is a very open Premier League and a lot of clubs look capable, but it is a long season, it is a Grand National, it is not a sprint. Tottenham are in a good vein of form. It is about belief. Jose will believe. He has done it before so he knows he can doit given time.

It is how he transfers that belief to the players. If you get a set of fans, a set of players and a management team that believe they are going to win football matches, then that is the magic formula. It is an exciting time for Tottenham. If I was a betting man, though, I would bet they would win a cup first rather than a league.

@TonyBlundetto1 via Twitter

Do you think over the past year Gareth Southgate has done a good job with England with the players he has available?

Gareth Southgate is anticipating clubs putting pressure on England players ahead of Wednesday’s dead rubber against IcelandGetty Images

Yes, I think Gareth is doing a good job. There is a young group of players there but I feel they really believe in Gareth, and believe in what they are doing. It comes back to what I was saying about Jose Mourinho in the first answer, the next step for England is having that real genuine belief and going out and proving it by beating some of the top teams consistently. Then I think everyone will sit up and look at England with a bit of fear.

We have not quite got that fear from opponents yet. We just need results, against teams like Belgium last week, to put icing on the cake so we can believe in ourselves to go and win a tournament. I think with the Euros being at Wembley, this could be a great opportunity.

Story continues

@alfieduffy_via Twitter

Who is the best player you ever played with?

Getty Images

I had the pleasure of playing with Diego Maradona in Ossie Ardiles’ testimonial. For me, he was the best player on the planet at the time and the best I have ever seen - even better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

What he could do on these pitches now would be phenomenal, and with the rules as well. So yeah, it has got to be Maradona.

@1882_ttid via Twitter

How do you feel about Tanguy Ndombele?

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There was always a player in there. I liked him from what I saw of him early doors. I think he is a really good asset to the midfield. He has got a bit ofeverything. He sometimes loses his position but I think Jose Mourinho knows that now and appreciates what he can do with the ball. He will try and win the ball when it is there to be won, I think he just loses himself tracking people.

But he has got other players in there like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to do that for him. Holding players like Hojbjerg keep it simple, Ndombele does the intricate things and sees a picture. He is a nice balancing player to play with that holding player. And I think he has got his confidence back, I think there is more to come from him. I like him.

@NeilFordActor via Twitter

Would you ever consider a director of football role or a return to the dugout as a manager?

That depends on the situation at the club and whatever, but yeah it would be something I would think about if you had something that would run right through the club from top to bottom. As I have said before, you never say never in football about management. I am happy doing what I am doing but I have always had the philosophy to keep the door open.

@ExpensiveKev

Based on pure ability, who do you think is the most naturally gifted English player we have seen since Paul Gascoigne?

Pool via REUTERS

We have a few I think. James Maddison, Jack Grealish . . . Phil Foden could be the one who goes ahead of them once he is playing more and more. It comes back to that experience of playing. I think there are goals in Foden as well. Grealish has got good talent, Maddison has as well. Mason Mount, what he is doing ahead of say Grealish is playing Champions League football.

There is a massive stepping stone between the Premier League and international football, and that is the Champions League. People like Mount and Foden will be getting that experience. There are four players there who have got wonderful talent. Foden is a bit younger than the others and he might be the one in three of four years.

My player to watch this week is...

Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea. He had a bit of an off day at Newcastle on Saturday, but I have been looking closely at his last three performances and he excites me. He is a player who has great vision, the ability to go inside and outside and score goals and creates a hell of a lot.

So I am looking forward to seeing him play against Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Listen to Glenn Hoddle’s new weekly sports podcast, The Glenn Hoddle Footy Show (https://bit.ly/GHfooty), available every Sunday from 8.30pm.

Read More

Ask Hodd: Glenn Hoddle answers your questions