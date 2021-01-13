Glenn Beck on social media crackdowns: 'This is like the Germans with the Jews'

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday where he made a shocking comparison when speaking about the recent social media crackdown.

Following the deadly siege on the Capitol last week in which rioters attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter. Trump also indefinitely lost his Facebook privileges and has been temporarily muted on other online platforms. Twitter also went so far as to purge the platform of more than 70,000 accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. Beck compared things like these to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“You can’t have freedom of speech if you can’t express yourself in a meaningful place,” Beck said. “This is like the Germans with the Jews behind the wall. They would put them in the ghetto. Well this is the digital ghetto. ‘You can talk all you want, Jews. You do whatever you want behind the wall.’ Well, that’s not meaningful, and that’s where we are. That’s where millions of Americans will be.”

Beck immediately faced fierce backlash online.

This is nothing like what the Nazis did to the Jews and if you think that you’re an absolute moron. https://t.co/eKni7krUX4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

Glenn Beck has in the past compared the Tea Party movement to Dr King and the civil rights movement, said Black Americans who supported President Obama “hate the white culture” and now this. No wonder he got booted from mainstream media. https://t.co/E4de4ePm6d — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 13, 2021

In keeping with his WWII analogy, Beck also compared the treatment of Trump and other conservatives on social media to the treatment of Japanese Americans at the time and the internment camps.

Story continues

“We made one of the biggest mistakes of the 20th century by taking our own citizens and, listen to this, confiscating their wealth, making sure they couldn't work, shutting them down, and then putting them in camps,” Beck said. “Tucker, this is the road we’re on again.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Watch Meghan McCain tell how her father would have reacted to the Capitol insurrection: ‘This would have killed him’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.