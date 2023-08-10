Glendale Americana At Brand Store Hit By Flash Mob Thieves, Make Off With $300K In Merchandise

A midday robbery at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif. on Tuesday saw thieves make off with an estimated $300,000 in merchandise.

The group, estimated at 30-40 people, hit the Yves Saint Laurent store at the mall, according to authorities. The Americana is a major indoor-outdoor hub in Glendale, a city of nearly 200,000 people which is adjacent to Northeast and Downtown Los Angeles.

The thieves reportedly escaped in about 20 vehicles.

Videos posted to social media showed people wearing hooded sweatshirts fleeing the store in broad daylight.

The Glendale Police Department is working with the Americana to identify suspects, according to a city of Glendale news release.

“This coordinated crime challenges our values, but our determination to uphold safety and unity is resolute. Together, we’ll ensure that such incidents do not define us,” Glendale Mayor Dan Brotman said in a news release.

