Glenda Jackson gave her two Oscars to her mother... who used them as bookends

Glenda Jackson (Chris J Ratclife/PA Wire)

Late actress Glenda Jackson gave her two Oscars to her mother – who used them as bookends.

Jackson, who died on Thursday aged 87, won two Academy Awards for her roles in Women in Love in 1970 and A Touch of Class in 1973.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Since her death, an interview from 2021 has re-emerged where Jackson – who was also a former Labour MP – told The Times her mother used her two trophies as bookends.

Jackson, who didn’t attend either of the Academy Awards ceremonies when she won, said: “It always sounds so ungrateful, and I’m not, but once you’ve got it, what do you do with it?”

On Thursday, the worlds of showbiz and politics paid tribute to the star, who “died peacefully” at her home in London’s Blackheath following a brief illness.

Sir Michael Caine said it was a “privilege” to star opposite Jackson for their upcoming film The Great Escaper, 48 years after their screen debut in The Romantic Englishwoman.

The double Oscar-winner, 90, said: “Glenda was one of our greatest movie actresses. It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together.

“It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her.”

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party where she served for more than 20 years, said: “She leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled.

“She played many roles with great distinction, passion and commitment.

“From award-winning actor to campaigner and activist, to Labour MP and government minister, Glenda Jackson was always fighting for human rights and social justice.

“As a fellow north London MP, I know how much she was loved and respected by her constituents.”

Sir Keir also evoked her famous appearance on Morecambe and Wise as Cleopatra, with a play on her line, “All men are fools, and what makes them so is having beauty like what I have got”.

“We will never see talent like what she has got again,” he added.