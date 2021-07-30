Glencore raises expectations for FY trading, first-half output mixed

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore on Friday raised its expectations for its trading division to the top end of guidance for the year, but posted lower production figures for nickel, lead and coal in the first half.

The London-listed company expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be at the top end of its annual range between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion, due to improved market conditions.

Copper production rose by a modest 2% to 598,000 tonnes and battery material cobalt by 3% to 14,800 tonnes in the first half, while lead, coal and nickel output fell.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)