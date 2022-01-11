Glencoe arena renovation needs re-approval

Renovations for the Glencoe arena are set to start March 15, if they are still paid for.

Things have changed since 2019, to say the least. One of those things is the cost of construction and scope of renovations at the arena.

Even after the withdrawal by the Glencoe Curling Club and Glencoe Agricultural Society for cement floor and piping work at the curling rink worth nearly an estimated $417,000, the project cost has jumped significantly.

What was once estimated to cost $2.7 million is now pegged at $4.4 million by Cornerstone Architectural. The grant awarded to Southwest Middlesex had the federal government paying 40 percent of the original cost, and the Province paying 33 percent. The municipality would be on the hook for the rest.

Director of operations Greg Storms told council at the Dec. 15 meeting that part of the cost increase was also because other work to the arena has also been added.

“There are many items that came to be simply because they are either driven by legislation or they would be a requirement to fulfill the building code,” explained Storms.

These new improvements include a new sprinkler system, emergency lighting, complete building electrical upgrade, complete plumbing upgrades, new flooring skate tile, concession conversion to vending machines, new HVAC and dehumidification systems, and cosmetic improvements inside and out. The HVAC and plumbing alone is estimated to cost over $1 million.

The previously approved work includes improved accessibility with a new washroom and two new dressing rooms, sound system, replacing the floor, replacing the mechanical and refrigeration system, upgrade ammonia detection and ventilation, and other mechanical upgrades.

“This particular project with all that grant money will extend the life of all those useful assets in this building for 25 years minimum,” said Storms.

Not moving forward with the project has its own costs.

“I want to make sure everybody understands that if the project didn’t move forward for whatever reason, the municipality is still going to be dealing with these particular large-ticket items for this building,” said Storms.

Coun. Mike Sholdice asked staff if Cornerstone Architectural would make more money with a higher project cost. Storms confirmed the company is set to make nine percent of whatever the total cost ends up being.

The goal is to still complete work by Sept. 1 in time for the fall fair.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner