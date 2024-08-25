Glenavon's win over Coleraine 'bittersweet' - Deane

Glenavon goalkeeper Gareth Deane admits that Glenavon's 2-0 victory over former team Coleraine was 'bittersweet'.

Goals from Davy McDaid and Keith Ward gave Glenavon their first points of the season with stopper Deane producing multiple impressive saves to deny Coleraine's attempted comeback.

"It’s important for us, three points is massive," Deane told BBC Sport NI.

"Coming here is never easy, but when I saw the team sheet come through and they had a couple of big names missing [Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin], we thought today was our biggest chance to get a big three points."

Coleraine and Glenavon swapped keepers in January with Deane moving to Mourneview Park and Rory Brown going the other way.

"There were a couple of people here who doubted my ability and coming back, keeping a clean sheet and getting a win here is bittersweet, but the fans were brilliant today and I would like to thank them for the good response.

"The gaffer [manager Stephen McDonnell] pulled me in during the week, and he said he wanted more clean sheets out of me.

"I want to be pulling boys in the right direction and I think the boys in front of me were outstanding today."