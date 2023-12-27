Glen Powell Says New “Twister” Is 'Not a Reboot': 'We're Not Trying to Recreate the Story from the First One'

“There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation," the actor said

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glen Powell is helping put a new spin on Twister.

The Anyone But You actor, 35, teased the upcoming film in an interview with Vogue, explaining that it's not a sequel to the 1996 film starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

“It’s definitely not a reboot,” Powell said. “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story.”

“There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation,” he added. “It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

The actor added that they just wrapped on the film “a couple of nights ago."

Snap/Shutterstock Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in "Twister" (1996)

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me,’ ” he said.

Powell also shared that he thinks the general theme of the new Twister film will appeal to audiences.

“When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory,’ “ Powell said.

He continued, “And humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Glen Powell attends the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

In October 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment were working on a follow-up to the 1996 Twister film, titled Twisters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, signed on to write, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing.

Lee Isaac Chung, who made 2020's Minari, is directing Twisters. The cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka and David Corenswet.

1996’s Twister became a hit, earning over $494 million at the global box office. It was directed by Speed director Jan De Bont, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton.

