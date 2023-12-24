Glen Powell Says He’s Reuniting with Ryan Murphy for a Broadway Musical

Multi-hyphenate talent Glen Powell is making his Broadway debut with Emmy winner Ryan Murphy.

Powell, who previously starred in Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” told Vogue that he’s reuniting with the mega-producer for a musical.

“Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together,” Powell said.

The “Anyone but You” actor joked about a “Scream Queens” musical spin-off, saying, “‘The Chad Radwell Musical.’ That’s the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars.”

In addition to Powell, the two-season cult favorite Fox series also starred Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The show aired from 2015 to 2016 and focused on a series of murders plaguing a college sorority.

“The amount of people that come up to me about ‘Scream Queens’ is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done,” Powell said. “Maybe it ages like a fine wine.”

Powell recently reunited with another collaborator, “Everybody Wants Some!!” auteur Richard Linklater. The duo co-wrote “Hit Man” inspired by a true story. Powell revealed that he’s hoping to “write something with Edgar Wright, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Stiller” in the future.

“There is no finish line when it comes to this job. I don’t think there’s any sort of goal outside of continuing to collaborate with some of my heroes,” Powell said, “and continue to do this job at the highest level and push myself as much as possible.”

Powell isn’t the only buzzy star set to make their musical Broadway debut: Amanda Seyfried confirmed that she and Evan Rachel Wood will co-lead a “Thelma & Louise” Broadway adaptation.

Seyfried previously displayed her singing chops in the “Mamma Mia” films and “Les Miserables.” Seyfried revealed in January 2023 that she had to bow out of accepting her Golden Globe win for “The Dropout” as she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” She later added in an Instagram video that the project was “something that is magic and it’s musical.”

Seyfried continued, “So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work.”

