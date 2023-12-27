Glen Powell Reunited With ‘Scream Queens’ Creator Ryan Murphy For Broadway Musical & Shares Update On ‘Twister’ Film Spinoff

Glen Powell is preparing his Broadway debut and is working with producer Ryan Murphy to make it happen.

The Anyone but You star is reuniting with the Scream Queens co-creator, the horror series in which he starred back in 2015, playing the role of Chad Radwell.

“Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together,” Powell told Vogue.

When asked if the Broadway musical had anything to do with his character in the 2015 series, Powell said, The Chad Radwell Musical. That’s the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars. The amount of people that come up to me about Scream Queens is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done. Maybe it ages like a fine wine.”

The actor also talked about a film he just wrapped up based in the Twister universe but not directly a sequel to the 1996 film.

“It’s definitely not a reboot,” he told the publication. “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day.”

He continued, “I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.'”

Powell also recalled that while filming Top Gun, he got some advice from Tom Cruise who told him, “If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.”

“And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces,” Powell noted.

Lee Isaac Chung is directing Twisters, which also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea and Daryl McCormack. The cast of the upcoming Universal and Amblin Entertainment film also includes Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Pearl), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian).

