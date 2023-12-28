Glen Powell Gives Sydney Sweeney "Credit" for Dating Rumors, But Says They Were "Harder" for Him to Lean Into

Ethan Miller - Getty Images

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been busy promoting their new rom-com Anyone But You, and now that the movie is finally out they can talk about the persistent dating rumors that have followed them around since filming. Which—surprise, surprise!—they were well aware of and definitely leaned into.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

When asked by Business Insider at what point he and Sydney decided to "Ben and Bea" their IRL relationship, Glen said "I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart.

He went on to shout-out his costar, saying, "And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together? [Laughs.]"

FYI, Glen was also asked about whether their obvious chemistry (and all the chatter about it) lead to "headaches," and said, "Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff."

He also noted that "It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

Speaking of Sydney's wonderful relationship, more on that below!

