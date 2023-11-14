Glen Powell breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney "affair" rumours

Getty Images

Glen Powell has broken his silence on the Sydney Sweeney "affair" rumours, describing the experience as "disorienting".

Earlier this year, rumours began to circulate that Powell and Sweeney were romantically involved after the pair began filming the rom-com Anyone But You.

The film sees the Top Gun: Maverick star and Euphoria actress play two feuding holidaymakers who are constantly brought together, despite hating each other, on a trip to Australia.

Following the news that Powell had broken up with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Paris while filming was underway, fans speculated on social media that Sweeney was dating Powell.

Addressing the rumours for the first time, Powell said in an interview with Men's Health that it's all part of the job of being an A-Lister.

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realizing is that's just a part of this gig now," he said of what he called "the alleged affair."

Meanwhile, Sweeney previously addressed the speculation, admitting that the co-stars regularly talked about the rumours which they found "funny".

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!" she said.

"Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny'," she added.

Anyone But You director Will Gluck also took on screenplay writing duties alongside Ilana Wolpert.

The much-discussed movie will be released on December 15 in the US, so fans can catch it just before Christmas. In the UK, it's due to be released on December 26.

Anyone But You is released in UK cinemas on December 26.



