Glen Murray, former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario Liberal, seeks Green helm

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario cabinet minister is joining the leadership race for the federal Green Party.

Glen Murray says he wants to push issues such as a guaranteed liveable income, better public transit and more protections for the environment.

Murray served as Winnipeg mayor from 1998 to 2004.

He was later a cabinet minister in Ontario's Liberal government.

The Green Party is choosing a successor to Elizabeth May in October.

Other leadership contestants so far include lawyers Annamie Paul and David Merner as well as Amita Kuttner, a co-founder of a non-profit group who studied astrophysics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020

The Canadian Press