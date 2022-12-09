Glen McNeil re-elected as Huron County warden

HURON COUNTY – Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Mayor Glen McNeil was re-elected as the warden for Huron County at the inaugural county council meeting on Nov. 30.

“I am honoured for this opportunity to continue serving Huron County as its warden,” said McNeil. “Through the shared determination of council and staff, I believe this term of county council will accomplish great things for the Huron community that reaffirms us as a forward thinking and inclusive community.”

The term warden is used by upper-tier municipal governments to refer to the head of a county council. A warden’s role includes chairing council meetings, providing leadership to council, representing the county at official functions, acting as the official spokesperson, and more.

The position of warden is achieved through a vote of peers on county council.

The regional government of Huron County is governed by county council, which is made up of 15 members from Huron’s nine lower-tier municipalities.

County council representatives for the 2022-26 term are:

- Glen McNeil, mayor of ACW;

- Bill Vanstone, deputy mayor of ACW;

- Paul Klopp, mayor of Bluewater;

- John Becker, deputy mayor of Bluewater;

- Jim Ginn, mayor of Central Huron;

- Marg Anderson, deputy mayor of Central Huron;

- Myles Murdock, mayor of Goderich;

- Trevor Bazinet, deputy mayor of Goderich;

- Doug Harding, reeve of Howick;

- Bernie MacLellan, mayor of Huron East;

- Alvin McLellan, deputy mayor of Huron East;

- Jamie Heffer, mayor of Morris-Turnberry;

- Paul Heffer, reeve of North Huron;

- George Finch, mayor of South Huron; and

- Jim Dietrich, deputy mayor of South Huron.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times