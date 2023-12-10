Glen 0-13 Scotstown 0-11: Champions hold nerve to retain Ulster Club SFC title

Scotstown led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time in Armagh

Glen used the elements in the second half to retain the Ulster Club Football title as they edged out Scotstown 0-13 to 0-11 in Armagh.

After playing with the breeze, Scotstown led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break but it looked a far from big advantage.

And so it proved as Ethan Doherty's point put Glen 0-9 to 0-8 ahead by the 43rd minute.

Scotstown hit back as a Rory Beggan score put them ahead but Glen's four straight points put them in control.

There was late drama in the final seconds of added time as Scotstown's Kieran Hughes fired for goal only to see his shot tipped over the bar by Glen keeper Connlan Bradley.

Referee Paul Faloon blew the final whistle immediately after the Bradley's kickout as Glen clinched a victory which sets up a rematch of last season's controversial All-Ireland decider against Kilmacud Crokes on the first weekend in January.

