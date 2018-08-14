Gleison Tibau Exits the UFC After 28 Fights and More than a Decade

Gleison Tibau

After more than a decade on the roster, Gleison Tibau is parting ways with the UFC.

The 35-year-old Brazilian has called the Octagon home for nearly twelve years and 28 bouts, but after having lost his last four fights, Tibau told AGFights that UFC officials opted not to renew his contract.

"I was a little shocked. Almost my whole life has been training hard and taking the fight on short notice," said Tibau.

"I understand that part of the business. But I was upset. I understand that every company works that way; I was not winning. I was sad and upset, but I tried to understand."

Tibau has spent the majority of his UFC tenure cutting down to lightweight, amassing a 33-14 overall record. Following his exit from the Octagon, however, he intends to return to welterweight, admitting that the cut is often difficult and that he feels more comfortable at welterweight.

As for what's next, Tibau said that he has already been fielding offers from around the globe, including Japan, Russia, and the United States. Right now, he's in the negotiating stage, still trying to figure out what is his next best move.