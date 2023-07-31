Gleison Bremer issues clear verdict on Chelsea and Tottenham transfer interest

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has committed his future to the Serie A giants.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with the £50million-rated Brazilian in the summer transfer market.

“The Premier League is an important league but I want to stay at Juve, the best club in Italy,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I want to do well here, you never know the future, but right now I'm only thinking about Juve.”

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Monaco’s Axel Disasi to replace the injured centre-back Wesley Fofana, while Trevoh Chalobah could leave the club.

Spurs continue to be linked with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba in their pursuit of a new defender.

But Bremer is intent on returning Juventus to Europe’s top table after a scandal-hit season that left them trophyless.

He continued: “When you're at Juventus you always hope to win.

“We're in a building phase and the first step will have to be to get to the Champions League, then we'll see during the upcoming season... maybe we can even think about the Scudetto.”