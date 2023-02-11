Gleichen farmer appointed to APG board of directors

Gleichen’s Peter Hoff has officially joined the Alberta Pulse Growers (APG) Board of Directors to represent Zone 2, following the organization’s annual general meeting.

The APG’s 12-member board includes members from across the province, representing 5,400 growers of field pea, dry bean, lentil, chickpea, faba bean, and soybean in Alberta.

As Hoff explained it, the APG is a crop commission which aims to enhance the use of pulses in Alberta. A pulse is effectively the dry, edible seeds of plants in the legume family.

They are a category of crop which includes annual plants which yield one to 12 grains or seeds and is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains.

He added he has been working with the APG as an advisor for several years, and now serving as a director will be a step up in terms of his commitment, and the expectations of him.

“It is a little bit of a daunting task because there is a lot to learn to do, but … my son is becoming more involved in the farm so I feel like I have a little more time to commit to serving with the APG,” said Hoff. “We represent people who grow (pulses). We try to help them with agronomic issues, marketing, transportation, international buyers – all that type of stuff and everything in between. We even go so far as to help consumers decide how to use it in their diets.”

Hoff’s original involvement with the APG started due to himself being in the community of growers, and his desire to help encourage the use of the products he and fellow farmers produce.

“I think all of us as farmers need to be encouraging and helping get the word out for the value of what we grow and how it can be good for people in their diets,” said Hoff.

He added the value and importance of the APG is becoming increasingly important as farmers have apparently not been as vocal as they probably should in terms of explaining their role.

Hoff said he is concerned the disconnect between the people who grow food and the consumer is increasing.

“We need to be proactive and help not only consumers, but even government people to understand the importance of farming and the things that we do,” he said.

As a director of the APG, Hoff added he is excited to be in a position to see the bigger picture and make a larger impact to help farmers have significant impact for their community.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times