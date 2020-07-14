Glee's Naya Rivera found dead after boat trip

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Updated Tuesday 14 July: Naya Rivera, 33, has been declared dead, after her body was found in Lake Piru, Southern California.

The Glee actress has been missing since Wednesday, 8 July, when she hired a boat with her four-year-old son. The child was found in the boat alone three hours after Rivera hired the pontoon. He said his mother had gone swimming but never returned, telling police that he saw her "disappear beneath the water".



Divers and teams using sonar equipment found the actress' body earlier on Monday and officials said there was no evidence of foul play nor that she took her own life.

Updated Friday 10 July: Naya Rivera is presumed dead, after she went missing following a boat trip in Southern California. Her four-year-old son was found alone on the hired pontoon.

The actress had rented the boat on Wednesday 8 July, but her son was spotted on his own by another boater on Lake Piru three hours later. The Ventura County Sheriff's office said efforts to find the 33-year-old are now a "search and recovery operation".

"We're presuming that an accident happened, we're presuming that she drowned in the lake," said Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's office. "There are no signs of foul play, no signs that anything went wrong, besides a tragic accident. The goal is still to bring Ms Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure."

Police said that 80 professional search-and-rescue personnel are still actively searching for Rivera, using helicopters, boats, and ground teams. Her son told officials that he and his mother went swimming, but she never got back in the boat.

Original story, Thursday 9 July: Naya Rivera has gone missing following a boat trip with her young son in a Southern Californian lake. The Glee actress hired a pontoon at the Lake Piru reservoir on Wednesday, 8 July, and a search operation is now underway after she never returned.

Her four-year-old son was later found alone on the boat wearing a lifejacket. An adult lifejacket was also found, along with her identification.

Officials launched a boat and helicopter search, but the hunt was called off by night time. The search continues today, Thursday 9 July.

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader, in Glee from 2009 until 2015, appearing in 113 episodes of the series. In addition to television, she has also featured in films including At the Devil's Door and Mad Families. In 2016, she released a memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

She married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014, and gave birth to their son, Josey, in 2015. The couple filed for divorce in 2017 and share joint custody of their child.

Her last Instagram post, posted a day ago, is of her holding her son. The caption reads: "Just the two of us."

A number of Glee stars have shared messages of hope that Rivera will be found safely. Heather Morris, who played Rivera's love interest Brittany in the series, wrote: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light." Harry Shum Jr, who played Mike Chang, simply tweeted: "Praying."

