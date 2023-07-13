Glee's Lea Michele pays tribute to Corey Monteith on 10th anniversary of death

Sean Zanni - Getty Images

Glee's Lea Michele has paid tribute to former co-star Corey Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death, after he passed away at the age of 31 after an overdose.

Michele, whose character Rachel Berry was engaged to his character Finn Hudson, posted a photo of herself alongside Monteith on Instagram, writing a heartfelt message as she paid tribute to the actor.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she captioned the image. "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together," she added, referring to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 last year. Monteith was known to be a keen drummer in his spare time.

Despite Glee ending in 2015, Michele has faced criticism from co-stars Samantha Ware and Heather Morris in recent years.



Michele subsequently apologised at the time of the allegations, before reflecting on her conduct earlier this year: "I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she said.

"I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back. More than anything, I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to apply the things that I've learned over the past ten-plus years in a positive way."

