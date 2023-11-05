“Glee ”Stars Chris Colfer and Amber Riley Reunite — See the Photo!

“I don’t care how old he gets, he’s always gonna be my baby," Riley wrote of Colfer on her Instagram Story on Friday

Amber Riley/Instagram Chris Colfer and Amber Riley.

Kurt and Mercedes are back together again!

Glee stars Chris Colfer and Amber Riley reunited on Friday, and the moment was captured in an adorable snapshot that Riley, 37, shared on her Instagram Story.

The two were all smiles in the photo as Colfer, 33, wrapped his arm around his former costar for a sweet embrace.

Tagging Colfer’s Instagram handle, Riley, 37, wrote above the pic, “I don’t care how old he gets, he’s always gonna be my baby 😭.”

Colfer, 33, reposted the snap on his account and wrote in response to Riley’s original text, “True. And thank goodness.”

Riley and Colfer respectively played best friends Kurt Hummel and Mercedes Jones on Glee, which aired on Fox for six seasons. The two appeared in the hit musical series as main characters from the May 2009 premiere to the March 2015 finale — except for season 5 when Riley was credited as a guest star.

Last year, both stars opened up about how they felt about their roles on the Ryan Murphy-helmed show. Riley candidly expressed her discontentment when fans of the show call her by her character’s name.

"I despise when ppl call me Mercedes," Riley wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in January 2022. "Put some respect on my name. Call me AMBER or RILEY."

Brian Feinzimer/Getty Amber Riley.

She continued, "It's wild that I even have to say that. No shade to the show/character that gave me a career, but please stop this shit. I don't answer to it, and if you do it facetiously I'll block you."

"I've done too much in my career to be reduced to one role," she explained in a separate post. "Whether you respect the work I've done or not, I don't really care, BUT basic human decency is to recognize me as a person and use my actual name. Boundaries."

Since her turn in Glee, Riley has appeared in multiple projects, most recently the 2022 Lifetime movie Single Black Female. She also won season 8 of The Masked Singer in December 2022.

Colfer, meanwhile, previously revealed that he was “absolutely terrified” to play the openly gay character of Kurt Hummel on Glee before he had come out.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Chris Colfer.

“When I found out they had written this character for me, I was thrilled. And then when I finally got the script was when I realized it was the gay character, and I was terrified," the Golden Globe winner told fellow Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on their And That's What You Really Missed podcast in November 2022.

“I was absolutely terrified. And back then, people told their clients, 'Don't play gay characters because it will ruin your career,'" Colfer continued. "But again, I had been auditioning for so long and never gotten anything. There was no option for me, I had to do it. As scary as it was."

McHale, 33, who also came out as gay in 2018, asked Colfer if it still upsets him that the show writers created a gay character just for him to play. "Oh absolutely... They just assumed. And they were right," Colfer said as they all laughed.

All six seasons of Glee can be streamed on Disney+.

