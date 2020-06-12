Glee star Samantha Ware says Lea Michele's apology shows "she hasn't learned anything"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Glee actress Samantha Ware has hit back at co-star Lea Michele's apology for making her life a "living hell" while working on the show's season.

Other members of the cast have spoken up about Michele's treatment of others, while Ware has gone on to suggest from the content of Michele's apology that "she hasn't learned anything".

In an interview with Variety she stressed that Michele should've had a deeper knowledge of what Black Lives Matter means if she was going to tweet about it.

"It shouldn't have to take my tweet. When you tweet, 'Black lives matter' that would mean you have an understanding of what that hashtag means, but it's clear that it doesn't," Ware says. "Does Lea even know what a microaggression is? I don't know. All that her apology did was affirm that she hasn't learned anything."

She also stated that she was not calling Lea racist, but suggested that her behaviour was down to the entertainment industry being "tailored to white people".

"Am I calling Lea a racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that is tailored to white people."

Lea Michele's apology was released in a statement to People, highlighting the impact of her behaviour towards her Glee cast members, promising to be better in the future.

"When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," she said. "But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience".

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

