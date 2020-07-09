'Glee' star Naya Rivera, 33, missing after boating with son: What we know

Naya Rivera, best known for her starring role as cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee, was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing with her child on Lake Piru, California. The 33-year-old actress rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, she didn’t return after they went swimming in the water. Josey, whom Rivera shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found sleeping alone on the boat around 4 p.m. PT.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Wednesday to the New York Times a search was underway for a “possible drowning victim” in the lake. The search was suspended and resumed Thursday morning. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a spokesperson for an update on Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.

On Twitter, the sheriff’s office confirmed the lake will be closed to the public on Thursday as the search continues. Dive teams throughout the region are assisting.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told the Times that Rivera’s son informed officers they went swimming in the lake, but that his mother did not get back on the boat. Josey had been found wearing a life vest, but the sheriff’s office did not believe Rivera had been wearing one as a second life vest was found inside the boat.

People reports staff at the boat rental company searched the lake for the pontoon when it became overdue for return after its three-hour rental. It was found at the north side of the water. 

Rivera’s last post on social media was on Tuesday. She shared a photo with her son, writing, “Just the two of us.”

Prayers are pouring in on social media for Rivera’s safe return, including from Demi Lovato and the actress’s Glee family.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a picture of a lit candle. The singer guest-starred on Glee as Rivera's love interest.

Heather Morris, who shared many scenes with Rivera on Glee, wrote on her Instagram Story, “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light.”

Glee actors Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and Iqbal Theba also reacted on social media.

Jersey Shore star Snooki called the new “absolutely heartbreaking,” adding the hashtag #FindNaya.

Story developing

