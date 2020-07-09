Glee's Naya Rivera confirmed as missing and "presumed drowned" after going boating with her son

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after renting a boat with her four-year-old son.

The actress arrived at Lake Piru in California on Wednesday with her son, and rented a pontoon boat at 1pm (via DailyMail).

However when it wasn't returned, staff located the boat with her child inside, but couldn't find Rivera.

It's said that both went swimming in the lake but only the child got back on the boat.

A spokesperson for the Venture Country Sheriff's Office say the actress is "presumed drowned".

A search and rescue dive team, including a helicopter with a drone, were dispatched to search for her body.

Currently nothing has been located, with the search continuing today, Thursday July 9.

Rivera was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee.

She married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014, welcoming son Josey the following year.

The couple split a few years later, with their divorce being finalised in 2018.

More to follow.

