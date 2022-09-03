Glee Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Reveal

Dave Quinn
·9 min read
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 4.

What's better than one drag queen lip syncing in a choreographed number? Two!

On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets." But one star was sadly left all alone when she was asked to sashay away from the competition.

Turns out, she's used to performing alone and in groups as an alumna of Glee, the hit FOX series that ran for six seasons (And if popular fan theories online are right, she might not be the only former Glee star in the mix.)

PEOPLE will reveal her identity in a bit. But first, let's go through each performance and see how RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews scored our duetting divas.

DONNA BELLISSIMA and SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Coming off a week of being in the bottom, it was time for the man behind Donna Bellissima to, as he said, "literally let it all hang out."

"Growing up I had a lot of inner turmoil. I was ashamed of my body and I really feel like I'm taking a lot of my old s--- to this," the star said, explaining that his reliance on props — a criticism in the past — has been because he's been scared to face the insecurities around his own body.

"I was afraid to take my shirt off as a kid," he noted. "There's this constant feeling like you're not enough. It took me so long to become who I am that I don't know how to do it so quickly with a new persona. Maybe this experience gives me the opportunity to deal with all of that stuff finally."

RELATED: Thom Filicia Recalls Giving Brother Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant: 'He Was on the Brink'

Luckily, Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Drag Race season 11, Drag Race All Stars season 6) was there to help Donna embrace her curves. "Big girls are sexy and we are in season," said Silky, before the two took the stage — "wearing as little clothing as possible" — for a sultry performance to Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue's "Whatta Man."

Afterwards, the judges praised Donna for her precision during the lip sync and praised her for having fun during the performance.

"I was really inspired by Silky," Donna told the panel. "Silky reminded me it's a blessing and a humble honor to be on stage with all that's going on in the world."

CHAKRA 7 and EURKA! O'HARA

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Chakra 7 reached a new level in her drag last week, winning thanks to her fierce performance of Fergie's "M.I.L.F.$."

This week, she took flight with a much softer performance, evoking ballet moves in a dance to Nicki Minaj and Rihanna's hit, "Fly."

By her side was Eureka! O'Hara, from Drag Race season 9 and 10, Drag Race All Stars season 6, as well as the HBO hit, We're Here.

RELATED: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Judge Carson Kressley Gags as Former Costar Is Revealed

Dressed as coordinating caged birds in winged, latex body suits, Charka and Eureka! gave an emotional performance. "It's about love," Eureka! said beforehand. "It's about setting yourself free. It's about supporting each other, showing that family bond and how we can help each other break free."

"Each week in drag, I've had a chance to experience my own power," said Chakra, who said the number was a chance to inspire others "to find freedom, no matter what is holding you back."

The judges certainly saw that, with RuPaul praising Chakra for the meaning behind her performances. "I'm starting to learn that there's possibility to telling a full story in drag performances," said Chakra. "It's wherever your imagination is willing to take you. It's just an incredible art form."

THIRSTY VON TRAP and KATYA

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Last week was a breakthrough week for Thirsty, who won praise from the judges for her ability to connect with the audience.

For her duet partner, Thisty was paired with Katya, known for being an audience favorite thanks to her runs on Drag Race season 7, Drag Race All Stars season 2 and the WOW Presents Plus series UNHhhh.

The secret celebrity behind Thirsty was thrilled. "Katya is my favorite drag queen," he said. "This is bucket kind of vibes."

RELATED: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sends an Iconic '80s Pop Singer Packing — Find Out Who

But he was really excited to harness Katya's confidence. "I'm starting to feel a little more confident in myself. But I feel like Katya is definitely going to help me with this journey I've been on," he said. "I feel a sense of safety to act a fool. I'm still very nervous but I feel a sense of security knowing Katya is up there with me. I think the girls need to watch out. This is my week."

For their number, the two took on Eva and Gwen Stefani's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," playing two door-to-door makeup saleswomen who shake their stuff for a couch filled with handsome men before the men start stripping. And despite looking great, the story left RuPaul a little confused.

"I wasn't quite sure about the story, but it sure was fun to watch," Ru said.

POPPY LOVE and MORGAN McMICHAELS

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Poppy Love's performance this week was a true labor of love — literally.

After being asked to focus on his feminine side last week, the secret celebrity behind Poppy Love was paired with Morgan McMichaels — a legend (from Drag Race season 2 and All Stars season 3) known for serving fish and attitude.

"Try and steal my spotlight. I dare you," Morgan told him in the workroom, with the star quickly quipping back, "Challenge accepted."

"I want to do something you have not seen from Poppy," he said. "Over the top, a lot of acting, a lot of attitude in this performance. This is my opportunity to really let that side of Poppy that everybody's been looking for finally shine on."

He certainly delivered — again, literally. Performing Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," Poppy and Morgan played dueling women in the maternity ward, giving birth to dancing adult babies as they fought over the same lover.

"The f--- did I just watch?" Visage asked afterwards. "That's what I call a drag masterpiece. I fell in love with drag many, many moons ago because there was a sense you could say and do whatever you wanted to do, despite what society thought. What you did tonight is kind of the perfect example in why I fell in love with the artistry of drag. I just really enjoyed the absurdity of it."

"You have adopted this ridiculousness that is drag," said RuPaul

MILLI VON SUNSHINE and GOTTMIK

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

A costume mishap caused a stumble for Milli Von Sunshine last week. But this week, the star behind the queen was determined to ham it up and have fun.

Gottmik, the trans-trailblazer from Drag Race season 13, was there to help, advising Milli to be big, bold, and really let go. "Sass is what's going to bring this home," she said.

Performing "Side to Side" Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj, Milli and Gottmik took on the roles of flight attendants tired of attending to their demanding passengers.

RELATED: Taylor Dayne 'Didn't Recognize' Herself on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: 'That's You, Girl!'

The high-energy lip sync was a joy to watch, but the judges encouraged Milli to up the camp. "Miss perfectionist, your choreography is going to be great, you look fantastic," said Visage. "Now you need to take it to a level of absurdity. Literally something you think you'd never do, that's what I want you to do."

"I echo what Michelle said a little bit," added Matthew. "Drag is ridiculous, drag is not perfect. And you were kind of perfect tonight."

CHIC-LI-FAY and VIOLET CHACHKI

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki was a perfect match for Chic-Fi-Lay, a winner herself last week.

The seasoned queen helped teach the dancing queen Chic-Li-Fay how to deliver a killer performance while standing still. "There is a power in stillness," Violet told the secret celeb behind Chic in the workroom. "You don't have to be moving all the time, and there is an art to subtlety. We're going to show you that. We've got some work to do!"

"This routine is slow [and] sexy and I'm terrified because I'm definitely more of an up-tempo kind of gal," the secret star said before the performance. "The thing is, there's no props, there's no dancers. Anything that goes wrong is going to show up. ... But for my sake, I feel like I can't do Chic-Li-Fay if I don't have some of those comedic beats in there. I have to figure out how to keep that part alive."

And alive, it was. Set to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's ballad, "When You Believe," both performers mimicked Houston and Carey's legendary "diva off" at the MTV Video Music Awards, ripping off parts of their matching dresses off while lip-syncing to the tune.

To say the judges were impressed would be an understatement. "It had those ridiculous elements that we love so much," said RuPaul. "And you both performed it so well."

THE RESULTS

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4

VH1/World of Wonder

"How are we going to eliminate someone?" RuPaul asked the judges earlier in the competition, with Visage noting "It's getting harder and harder."

It sure is. With so many strong performances, even picking a winner was tough, but Ru ultimately decided on Chic-Li-Fay, giving the queen back-to-back wins.

That left five queens, three of whom Ru quickly dubbed safe. When they exited, Milli and Thirsty remained.

The Lip Sync For Your Life was to Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You." Having been in the bottom before, Thristy had to fight extra hard to stay, and wound up scoring a victory against Milli despite Milli's energetic performance (and splits).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

True to her name, Milli remained a positive ray of sunshine even to the end, when she was ru-vealed to be none other than Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz.

Like the queens before her, Ushkowitz took home $5,000 for her charity. She thanked Ru for the experience, boasting until the end about how the experience had changed her perspective.

Five queens remain, and with the competition getting stiffer, it's anyone's guess who will make it to the top.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after third-round loss to Zhang

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday. Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game. Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match poi

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson, the fourth pick of 2017 NBA draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Josh Jackson. The six-foot-eight, 207-pound native of San Diego averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento. He shot 40 per cent (120-300) from the field and scored in double figures 13 times, highlighted by a season-best 24 points Jan. 3 at Milwaukee. Jackson, 25, was picked fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebou

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games