Gleb Savchenko Teases a 'Double 0-Sexy' DWTS Routine with Partner Shangela for James Bond Week

RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela and Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko are bringing sexy back to the dance floor.

Savchenko teased that the pair are planning a "Double 0-Sexy" routine for Monday's Bond Night on DWTS. "I am going to have a sexy partner, it's going to be a very sexy dance, a dance with love, but very mysterious," he told GLAAD.

Shangela (born D.J. Pierce) added, "I'm going to give you my best Halle Berry 'Jinx' coming out-of-the water Bond girl experience!"

RELATED: Shangela Talks Making History on DWTS Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About'

shangela

ABC/Eric McCandless

Savchenko, 39, reiterated that his half of the ballroom competition's first-ever all-male pair has been "really special."

"It's all about art and love and it doesn't matter ... [if it's] two guys dancing together or two girls dancing together … to me it is creating something special, creating memories, creating special moments for Shangela," he said. "We have created history, and I love everything about it. I am proud of the work that we do. I have never been so excited in the past to be on Dancing with the Stars as I am right now with D.J."

RELATED: Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'

Shangela, 40, hopes becoming the first drag performer to appear on Dancing with the Stars will allow others to follow the same path.

"Once they see one amazing drag queen in this ballroom I hope there will be plenty more," he said, adding that "there are so many amazing drag entertainers out there who have taught me so much and have opened so many doors for me."

This journey on DWTS, he affirmed, is another door opening: "We want to represent everybody, we want to show the world what love looks like and what acceptance, visibility and representation is — and why they're important."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” GLEB SAVCHENKO, SHANGELA

ABC/Christopher Willard

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination

Story continues

Last month, the pair opened up about making history on the competition series.

"It was so incredibly special because I think about all the queens that ever wanted to be in this space that never got the opportunity," Shangela said after their debut performance. "Maybe by seeing me and seeing how we just showed up as our true authentic self tonight and were accepted and cheered on, that they know that they can do it, too."

"We're changing the world, and I love it," the ballroom dancer previously said on Good Morning America following the cast announcement. He recalled learning that Shangela would be his partner and thinking, "'Sign me in. I'm going to live my best life.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.