Former Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko split from wife amid accusations of 'ongoing infidelity'

Former Strictly professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is separating from his wife Elena Samodanova following fourteen years of marriage after she accused him of “ongoing infidelity”.

Savchenko, who has two children with Samodanova, made the announcement of their split through a statement on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (6 November) Moscow-born Savchenko wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

"We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

Fellow pro Samodanova also announced the news on her own page, writing: "After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end."

But she later accused Savchenko, who is currently taking part in US show Dancing With The Stars, of cheating on her.

She told US outlet People: “After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough.

“Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.

“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

In response, Savchenko, who is rumoured to have grown close to dance partner Chrishell Stause, said the split is down to “longstanding issues” in the relationship.

He told the Daily Mail: “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.

“Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private.

“I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Savchenko partnered TV and radio presenter Anita Rani on the 2015 series of the popular dance show. The pair were eliminated in the semi-final of the competition.

He has also taken part in the Australian and Russian editions of the show.

