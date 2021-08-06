Gleb Savchenko Lists Laurel Canyon Home He Shared With Ex Elena Samodanova for $3.19M — See Inside!

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova

Glen Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are saying goodbye to the home they shared

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, and his ex, 36, who split last year, are listing their Los Angeles home for $3.19 million. The couple, who had been together for 14 years, parted ways last November.

The 3,556-square-foot ranch home, which is located in Laurel Canyon Hills behind private gates, boasts 5 beds and 3.5 bathrooms. The listing is held by ​​Douglas Elliman agents Tracy Tutor and Gina Dickerson.

The property features exposed post and beam ceilings, plus floor-to-ceiling windows to let in plenty of light and create an indoor-outdoor living experience.

The listing also comes equipped with a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island lit by skylights, plus high-end appliances.

Right off the family room is the entrance to a backyard entertaining space with a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

The listing photographs also feature a glimpse at the home's primary suite. The room, which is located away from the main living space, comes has vaulted ceilings and custom millwork, plus a sitting area and office that overlooks a private courtyard.

The property is also located in a prime spot, with the Mulholland Tennis Club and the Westside and Sunset Strip nearby.

Savchenko and Samodanova — who share two daughters: Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4 — are listing their home as the former couple are in the process of divorcing. When they first split, Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight last December that he had moved out of the home they shared and into apartments provided by DWTS.

"We moved out because we decided to separate," he said at the time.

Since then, Savchenko and Samodanova have been focused on co-parenting their daughters. In an appearance on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in June, Savchenko opened up about his relationship with his estranged wife.

"In my situation, I love Elena. I have huge respect [for] her — of course, she's the mother of my kids," he said. "So it's hard at times because, you know, no one's perfect, but you have to communicate."