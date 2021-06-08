Gleb Savchenko on Co-Parenting with Elena Samodanova amid Divorce: 'You've Got to Do What's Best'

Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko is focusing on his children amid his divorce with estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, spoke about co-parenting with Samodanova, 36, during Monday's episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, sharing that they are remaining cordial for the sake of their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

"Life happens and we just keep moving. You've got to keep moving. You've got to do what's best for you," Savchenko told host Jana Kramer.

"In my situation, I love Elena. I have huge respect [for] her — of course, she's the mother of my kids," he continued. "So it's hard at times because, you know, no one's perfect, but you have to communicate."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Savchenko and Samodanova announced their split last November after 14 years of marriage. At the time, Savchenko wrote via Instagram that the pair "still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together" and that they'll "strive to continue to be the best parents."

On Whine Down, the Russian dancer said co-parenting with Samodanova during the early days of their split was "really hard to do because you can't really stand each other ... but because [we] have kids, we just decided that we're not going to speak about anything negative in front of the kids."

"We can have an appointment with a lawyer and a mediator, and have a huge massive fight in the morning, but when we're together with [the] kids ... we're cool. We laugh," he explained. "I want to show my girls how dad should treat their mom, which is really important to me. They should know how they should be treated in the future. Everything else, it is what it is."

Reflecting on his separation with Samodanova, Savchenko went on to explain that their decision to split happened "gradually."

"We tried to make it work several times. We broke up and we lived separately for a little bit," he shared. "I tried my best to make it work, she tried her best to make it work. When the energy is not there, there is really nothing — just kids holding you together."

The Strictly Come Dancing alum, who was romantically linked to actress Cassie Scerbo following the split, went on to say that he's "not dating anyone" at the moment.

"My kids are priority for me. They're everything," he said.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Samodanova filed for divorce in December 2020, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their kids as well as spousal support, PEOPLE previously reported.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that Savchenko responded to his ex's petition, ultimately agreeing to the custody terms but asking to receive financial assistance from Samodanova. He also sought for his ex to cover his legal fees.

Savchenko and Samodanova's agreement to split custody of their young girls, allowing for each party to have five days at a time with Olivia and Zlata, came after the duo faced several bumps.

Shortly after they announced their split, Samodanova accused Savchenko of engaging in "ongoing infidelity" throughout their marriage. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong."

Savchenko, who sparked affair rumors with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause, subsequently shut down his estranged wife's "false" allegations. (Stause also denied the affair allegations.)