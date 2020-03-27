GLBrain IEO First Round Goes Live on Shortex Exchange

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / An average smartphone user is spending almost 5-7 hours a day online, most of it on social media & online communities. While online social interaction has been a game changer for building communities, user generated content, online marketing & personal communication; on the flip-side their have been many undesired repercussions such as cyber-bullying, fake news, fraudulent advertising etc.

The primary reason why the challenges couldn't be resolved over the years because of inherent faults in the architecture of online platforms. Current online social platforms do not offer traceability of content, privacy & data control. However, in the recent years blockchain technology has presented itself as a perfect solution to overcome the aforementioned shortcomings at the architecture level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The GLBrain project is an initiative that is based on blockchain technology. Not only they have created a Social Media & Community management solution on blockchain but also devised and implemented solutions regarding online privacy. After already acquiring over 50,000 users on a completely operational platform, GLBrain has launched their own IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) on Shortex Launchpad. The GLBrain IEO is operating their fundraising campaign by distributing the proprietary utility coin GLB. The IEO objective is to raise $10 million. The patent pending platform built on chain-code, hyperchain & Blockchain with a total distribution of 300 million coins, of which 120 million (40%) will be offered to the public via private & public sales. The base price for the coin is currently set at 0.10 Euro with discounts ranging from 20% to 5% for the private sale and the 3 Initial exchange offering phases.

The GLBrain IEO being operated via Shortex exchange is the safest blockchain investment option currently available in the market. Unlike ICOs in case of IEOs the exchange takes the responsibility of due diligence, manages the sale & distributes the tokens. Buying GLBrain tokens provide a discounted method to advertise & run business operations on the platform. Not only that, GLBrain is the first blockchain social media platform which offers revenue share to content creators. The content creators(bloggers) also get access to an inbuilt blogging tool ensuring higher quality of content.

Story continues

The GLBrain team is being led by their CEO Wolfgang Pinegger who stated - "The GLBrain project is the most noble use case of blockchain that I have personally seen. By cleansing online community platforms of malignant practices of data theft, manipulative algorithms, & unexplained advertising practices GLBrain is going to set up the Golden Standard for social media platforms."

The CTO for GLBrain project Dr. Evan Luthra added "People deserve to have their privacy & intellectual property rights protected while interacting on social media. While other platforms have been exposed compromising user data, GLBrain is the correct solution for people who value their privacy."

Funds generated by the current IEO of GLB coin will be utilized in the following proportions. - 10% on Research/Development, 20% on Administrative expenditure, 10% on Offline marketing events & 60% on Sales & Growth. As the data availability & smartphone device penetration increases across the globe, more people will join the social media movement. GLBrain is on its way to achieve the most attractive platform for the global audience and content creators. The leading team behind the project is completely dedicated to protecting the privacy of users & intellectual property rights of content creators providing assurance to new users of a long term utility of the platform.

About GLBrain: GLBrain is a blockchain based social networking & online marketing platform which offers the users a unique set of communication, content-sharing, and online community management features while also providing them absolute ownership over their data.

IEO Landing Page: https://shortex.net/glbrain

Website: https://www.glbrain.com

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin

Twitter

Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Wolfgang Pinegger

Email: wolfgang@glbrain.com

SOURCE: GLBrain





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/582669/GLBrain-IEO-First-Round-Goes-Live-on-Shortex-Exchange



