A glazed doughnut burger is one of dozens of offerings at this new Fort Worth restaurant

A new restaurant featuring 50 different burger options and brews on tap is now open in Fort Worth.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened its doors in north Fort Worth on Monday at 6770 Fossil Bluff D. Sickies is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday-Sunday.

The North Dakota-founded restaurant chain opened its first location in 2012 and is known for its automotive heavy decor, from classic cars to motorcycles. The only other Sickies location in Texas is in Irving at 3165 Regent Blvd.

Sickies is known for its vast burger menu with 50 options to choose from, including mac and cheese, glazed doughnut and jalapeno peanut butter burgers.

Other menu options include mashed potato bowls, chicken sandwiches, salads and wings. Home style dinners are available also, such as meatloaf, grilled salmon and chicken fried steak.

Backing the expansive menu is Sickies’ beer selection, with over 50 different brews on tap.