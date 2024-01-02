glazed beet thyme tarte tatin - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

The French are well known for their exquisite pastry creations, from the delicate macaron to the creamy eclair. Another famous pastry originating from France is the tarte tatin. Most often served with a sweet apple filling, the tarte tatin is, put simply, an upside-down pastry pie. The pie filling is placed in a dish or pan and then the pastry is placed on top before the whole thing is baked in the oven and then inverted. This method is perfect for creating a wonderfully light and crisp pastry crust as, due to it sitting on top, it doesn't get soggy from the moisture in the filling.

This glazed beet and thyme tarte tatin recipe, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes a more savory approach to the tarte, with a filling comprised of cooked beets, onion, and thyme. The sweet and tangy brown sugar and balsamic glaze is further flavored with star anise, giving the tarte tatin a subtle spiced flavor. Perfect enjoyed warm for lunch or served with boiled new potatoes and salad for a more substantial meal, this beet tarte tatin is an elegant dish that is surprisingly simple to assemble and bake.

Read more: Vinegar Cooking Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Gather The Ingredients For This Glazed Beet And Thyme Tarte Tatin Recipe

beet thyme tarte tatin ingredients - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this glazed beet and thyme tarte tatin recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a pack of ready-rolled puff pastry, butter, olive oil, onions, star anise, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, fresh thyme, salt and pepper, and precooked beets.

Slide 1: Preheat The Oven

preheating an oven - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Slide 2: Prepare The Pastry

pre-rolled puff pastry - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the pre-rolled pastry onto a board.

Slide 3: Cut The Pastry

puff pastry cut into circle - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cut pastry into a circle 10 inches in diameter, then place into the fridge to keep chilled.

Slide 4: Heat A Pan

butter melting in a pan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the butter and olive oil to an oven-safe 9-inch skillet on medium heat.

Slide 5: Add The Onions

sliced onions in a pan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the sliced onions to the pan.

Slide 6: Sauté The Onions

sautéing onions in a pan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cook until soft, roughly 8 to 10 minutes.

Story continues

Slide 7: Add Glaze Ingredients To Pan

pan with onions and glaze - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the star anise, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, and thyme, cook for 2 minutes until the sugar has melted and a glaze has formed.

Slide 8: Add The Beets

pan with beets and onions - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the beets to the pan, stir around to coat them in the star anise and thyme glaze and season well with salt and pepper.

Slide 9: Let The Pan Cool

pan with beets and onions - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Turn the heat off and leave the pan to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Slide 10: Add The Pastry

placing pastry into pan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

When the pan is cool, remove the pastry circle from the fridge and cover the beets with it.

Slide 11: Tuck The Pastry Around The Beets

tucking pastry around pan contents - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Tuck the pastry in neatly around the edges.

Slide 12: Bake The Tarte Tatin

pan with golden pastry - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place in the preheated oven to cook for 20 minutes, or until the pastry is risen and golden.

Slide 13: Turn Out The Tarte Tatin And Serve

glazed beet thyme tarte tatin - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove from the oven and leave to stand for 5 to 10 minutes before carefully turning out the tarte tatin onto a serving plate. Garnish with thyme, slice, and serve.

How Can This Glazed Beet And Thyme Tarte Tatin Be Adapted?

glazed beet thyme tarte tatin - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

The wonderful thing about a tarte tatin is that it is more of a cooking style blueprint for a wide variety of different pastry creations than one specific dish. You can adapt this glazed beet and thyme tarte tatin recipe in an assortment of ways, whether you have dietary or taste preferences, or the supermarket doesn't have certain ingredients in stock.

If you would like to step up the wow factor for this recipe, you can purchase some different types of beet and then oven-roast them before incorporating them into the tarte tatin. Some beautifully colored and striped varieties would make this dish a real showstopper, such as golden beets and striking red and white candy-striped Chioggia beets. You can also tweak the taste of the tarte tatin by adding different herbs with the thyme or instead of it. Rosemary, tarragon, or even a dash of herbes de Provence would all create new flavor profiles for the dish.

While this recipe uses ready-rolled puff pastry, it is also possible to make the tarte tatin with store-bought or even homemade shortcrust pastry to give the recipe a different finish. Similarly, if you are able to source it, regular pastry can be substituted with a gluten-free variety to make this dish safe for those following a gluten-free diet.

How Can This Glazed Beet And Thyme Tarte Tatin Be Stored?

glazed beet thyme tarte tatin - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Once you've created your beet tarte tatin, you'll want to make sure to store it properly to keep it fresh and tasty. While this dish is at its best served freshly baked from the oven with the flaky buttery pastry still warm and crisp, it is possible to store any leftovers to be enjoyed at a later date. Simply place the cooled tarte tatin into an airtight container or wrap it well with plastic wrap, and then store it in the fridge for two to three days.

As the refrigeration process can cause the pastry to become a little soft and soggy, to restore your tarte tatin to its former glory we recommend you reheat it in the oven. While it can also be reheated in the microwave, or eaten cold, the process of heating in the oven will help the pastry to crisp up again. This tarte tatin can also be frozen if need be, just remember to allow it to cool and to wrap it securely before placing it into the freezer, and allow it to defrost again overnight in the fridge and then reheat in the oven to retain the best quality texture for your dish.

Glazed Beet And Thyme Tarte Tatin Recipe

glazed beet thyme tarte tatin - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 25mCook Time: 36mYield: 6 SlicesIngredients

1 (10-ounce) pack ready-rolled puff pastry

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ onions, thinly sliced

1 star anise

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme, plus extra to serve

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound precooked beets, halved or quartered if large

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the pre-rolled pastry onto a board Cut pastry into a circle 10 inches in diameter, then place into the fridge to keep chilled. Add the butter and olive oil to an oven-safe 9-inch skillet on medium heat. Add the sliced onions to the pan Cook until soft, roughly 8 to 10 minutes. Add the star anise, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, and thyme, cook for 2 minutes until the sugar has melted and a glaze has formed. Add the beets to the pan, stir around to coat them in the star anise and thyme glaze and season well with salt and pepper. Turn the heat off and leave the pan to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. When the pan is cool, remove the pastry circle from the fridge and cover the beets with it. Tuck the pastry in neatly around the edges. Place in the preheated oven to cook for 20 minutes, or until the pastry is risen and golden. Remove from the oven and leave to stand for 5 to 10 minutes before carefully turning out the tarte tatin onto a serving plate. Garnish with thyme, slice, and serve.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.