Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on May 3rd

Glatfelter Corporation
·2 min read
Glatfelter Corporation
Glatfelter Corporation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2022 first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

What:

Glatfelter Corporation’s 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Number:

US dial (888) 335-5539
International dial (973) 582-2857

Conference ID:

6936157

Webcast:

https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/

Rebroadcast Dates:

May 3, 2022, 2:00 p.m. through May 17, 2022, 11:59 p.m.

Rebroadcast Number:

Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406

Conference ID:

6936157

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide.. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Ramesh Shettigar

Eileen L. Beck

(717) 225-2746

(717) 225-2793



