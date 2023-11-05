Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Glatfelter's Q3 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ramesh Shettigar. Please go ahead, sir.

Ramesh Shettigar: Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, and welcome to Glatfelter's 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. This is Ramesh Shettigar, senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. On the call to present our third quarter results is Thomas Fahnemann, president and chief executive officer of Glatfelter; and myself. Before we begin our presentation, I have a few standard reminders. During our call this morning, we will use the term adjusted earnings, as well as other non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to our GAAP-based results is included in today's earnings release and in the investor slides. We will also make forward-looking statements today that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our 2022 form 10-K filed with the SEC and today's release are available on our website and disclose factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them. I will now turn the call over to Thomas.

Thomas Fahnemann: Thank you, Ramesh. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Glatfelter's third quarter conference call for 2023. I'm pleased to begin today's call by sharing that our third quarter results improved over the second quarter. Our team took very concerted actions to address the one-time operational issues that occurred during the previous quarter, which contributed to our improved results in the third quarter. Overall, we posted adjusted EBITDA of $25.5 million for this quarter, reflecting a strong sequential recovery as our turnaround strategy continues to deliver benefits and improve earnings through operational efficiencies and organizational rightsizing. Equally important, our enterprise EBITDA margin profile is trending in a positive direction with the third quarter margin achieving the highest level in the past eight quarters.

Our third quarter performance also benefited from the accelerated sale of Ober-Schmitten, which allowed us to mitigate the site's previously anticipated future losses and drag on our overall performance. And most notably, our segments performed well overall with composite fiber posting sequential EBITDA gains, airlaid materials achieving sequential volume growth, and spunlace delivering operational improvements and disciplined cost control. These outcomes were a direct result of important key turnaround initiatives, such as completing the broad reorganization of our Soultz, France facility; improving our Asheville, North Carolina operation; and expanding the commercial resources dedicated to increasing the profitability of our Sontara business.

