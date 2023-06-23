Glastonbury's newspaper celebrates 10th birthday in print

The world might be increasingly going all-digital, but Glastonbury Festival's resident printed newspaper continues to buck the trend on its 10th birthday.

Since its launch in 2013, Glastonbury Free Press has offered news from the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

It is printed on site with a vintage five-tonne Heidelberg printing press, which itself turns 70 this year.

One team member joked: "People didn't used to know who we were - now everybody knows about us".

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "We like the idea of providing a newspaper.

"It's quite old school now, many people don't read newspapers anymore, but we produce this paper which is just entirely for the world that we're in for these five days."

Two editions - one on Thursday and one on Sunday - are produced at the festival every year, with up to 30,000 copies distributed across the site for festivalgoers to enjoy.

"[It is] written by people from the festival, on the festival, during the festival," Adrian Manning, who leads the printing team, said.

"It's bigger than it used to be. People didn't used to know who we were - now everybody knows about us."

Chris Salmon, who has written for every edition since its inception in 2013, said "it's a wonderful thing".

The paper's printing blocks are produced in Bristol before being transported to Somerset, where workers produced 30,000 copies of the two editions, with the 1953 press.

Articles in Thursday's paper ranged from DJ Eliza Rose's top tips for debut ravers, to a Q&A with fitness guru Joe Wicks.

During printing, many festivalgoers come to watch the press on stage in its tent, where Glastonbury poster prints are sold and papers are distributed free.

Mr Salmon said: "You see people coming down who used to work in Fleet Street 50 years ago, who are just so excited to see a Heidelberg - and you get five and six-year-olds whose minds are being blown that this thing is kind of spewing out tens of thousands of copies of a newspaper."

Mr Salmon added he hopes Glastonbury Free Press "will be at the festival for a long time to come".

