Glastonbury's Live at Worthy Farm descends into farce after thousands locked out of virtual festival
An all star live-streamed virtual Glastonbury festival rapidly turned into an online disaster on Saturday night when audiences were thousands of people were unable to watch the pay-per-view event.
Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka and members of Radiohead were all billed to play, but a technical problem meant most viewers could not log on to the website.
Ticketholders received “invalid code” errors, or were greeted with the message “access denied”.
Huge numbers of people took to social media to complain before Glastonbury Festival apologised via its official Twitter account, and said they were speaking to virtual events company Driift to “find out what the issue is.”
All the Driift Twitter account could suggest was that ticketholders “keep trying”, which provoked anger on Twitter.
"Invalid code were my favourite band way before they were cool," tweeted DJ SK Shlomo.
Nearly two hours into the event, it was finally turned into a free livestream available for anyone to watch.
So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet. We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us.
'This is why live music can't come back quickly enough'
I was one of the people locked out by this technological breakdown. To be fair, hitting repeat to try and access the Glastonbury website has long been part of the festival experience, although this usually happens when you are trying to buy tickets, not when you are in place and ready to rock.
The frustration was akin to being stuck outside the gates in a muddy queue knowing your favourite band is already on stage. Only without the mud, obviously, and with much nicer toilets.
“It feels very Glastonbury to be waiting,” tweeted journalist Caitlin Moran. “And, like, we can just eat snacks and sit on the sofa.”
The problem was widespread. I had three access codes, none of which worked. Viewers who paid £20 and upwards for tickets were understandably furious, especially when given that the solution was to make the concert freely available to everyone on YouTube.
It is a potential disaster for Glastonbury, who had hoped to raise money to help keep the festival afloat. It could be even more disastrous for Driift, who specialise in staging live onstream events.
As a rock critic who attends many online events, I have experienced such problems before, but never on this scale. But then Glastonbury never likes to do anything by halves. It is worth noting that most live streams aren’t actually live, and Glastonbury was no exception. Performances have been filmed over the past week around Worthy Farm in Somerset, following social distancing rules, with no audience. This concert should have been a showcase event demonstrating the new power and potential of an online festival. All that I can say to that is live music can't come back quickly enough.
