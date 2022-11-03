Glastonbury tickets 2023 - live updates: Seetickets rumoured to have sold out

(AFP via Getty Images)

Glastonbury fans are preparing for the first set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.

The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The first round of tickets go on sale at 6pm via SeeTickets. They include coach travel for Wednesday 21 or Thursday 22 June.

You can get Glastonbury coach tickets here.

The rest of the tickets will go on release on Sunday 6 November at 9am.

Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.

Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with coach packages expected to sell out in less than an hour.

18:15 , Isobel Lewis

And tickets are (against the odds) being secured! Some success stories are appearing on Twitter!

IM GOING TO GLASTONBURY — jess 🥀 (@crystalclearhw) November 3, 2022

GLASTONBURY SORTED 🙌🏼🙌🏼🤩🤩🤩 — Ellie Carter (@elcartz) November 3, 2022

Glastonbury website crashes – but some punters are having luck

18:11 , Isobel Lewis

OK, so it appears the website is at least loading for some people!

Crossing my fingers for everyone trying!

Glastonbury hopefuls unable to open website as tickets go on sale

18:06 , Isobel Lewis

Tickets may be on sale, but it appears most people can’t get onto the SeeTickets website at all!

The See Tickets site for Glastonbury tickets has immediately fallen over hahahaha — Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) November 3, 2022

Some people, however, are reporting that they’ve been able to join the queue.

18:02 , Isobel Lewis

Remember, today you will only be able to buy tickets with coach travel!

Those lucky enough to get through will have to pay £50 of the £335 ticket price plus the cost of their coach ticket.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets).



Info at https://t.co/YwYspsGHt5 pic.twitter.com/gzBnRuP7B3 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) September 23, 2022

Each person who gets through can purchase up to six tickets, as long as they have the registration numbers and postcodes to hand. However, all their group must be travelling from the same location.

In 2021, capacity for Glastonbury Festival was 210,000.

Glastonbury coach tickets go on sale

18:01 , Isobel Lewis

And it’s 6! And the website’s not loading!

17:59 , Isobel Lewis

T-minus one minute! Good luck everyone!

Everything you need to know about getting Glastonbury tickets

17:58 , Isobel Lewis

Need some last minute info about how to get Glastonbury tickets? Check out our handy guide below!

17:53 , Isobel Lewis

Anyone who’s tried to get Glastonbury tickets in the past can tell you this isn’t your usual festival rush. Expect a website that won’t load, your WhatsApp groups popping off and lots of refreshing.

Luckily, we’ve compiled you a list of handy tips and hacks to maximise your chances of getting tickets.

Take a look below...

Glastonbury tickets go on sale this evening

17:47 , Isobel Lewis

Hi all! Yes, it’s the most stressful time of the year – the first Glastonbury sale! Coach package tickets will go on sale at 6pm this eve on the SeeTickets website.

You can get Glastonbury coach tickets here.