The Foo Fighters appear to have taken over as the go-to choice (Getty Images)

Fans of Glastonbury will soon discover a mystery band scheduled to headline the venerable music event.

The main line-up has been announced including Guns N' Roses, Elton John and Arctic Monkeys, but one band, whose identity is only referred to as The Churnups is hidden.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Churnups are expected to perform from 6.15pm-7.30pm on Friday, June 23.

Numerous theories have been put forth, as there are more than simply hidden sets at the festival. It also includes surprise visitors when other acts are performing.

Here are some of the rumoured acts at this year’s Glastonbury.

Who are the rumoured secret acts at Glastonbury?

Foo Fighters

Following frontman Dave Grohl's tweet from last week, the Foo Fighters appear to have taken over as the go-to choice.

Fans have suggested that "The Churnups" are actually The Foos because of the use of the phrase "churning up." This unusual photograph shared on Twitter sparked suspicions that were first expressed a few weeks prior to the Instagram post.

Pulp

Given that Jarvis Cocker and band members are currently free over the Glasto weekend, many fans online initially speculated that the pseudonym belongs to Pulp, a band that has long been strongly rumoured to perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival. Pulp recently started their 2023 reunion tour.

Here’s some clarifications



The Wednesday of which I speak is Sheffield Wednesday FC. League 1 play-off winners.



Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok?



Over and out. (For now) — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) May 30, 2023

Sadly, Pulp drummer Nick Banks has turned to social media to refute the prevalent rumours. "Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band,” he tweeted. “Ok? Over and out. (For now)."

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea, the bassist for the band tweeted a picture that was extremely suggestive they may be performing at Glastonbury this weekend.

Many saw this as a clear sign, but others won’t so convinced.

Blur

Since last year, fans of Blur have been theorising that the band’s tour dates point to a Glastonbury show. The band have not returned to the Glastonbury stage for over 13 years.

The fact that the Country House boys have both Friday and Sunday free puts them in the hot seat. On Saturday, they have a performance in Dublin, although there may be time for a brief detour in the west country.

Guest performances

Eminem

The festival usually includes secret guests during other acts’ performances.

Story continues

Eminem is one rumour that has started to gain notice. This is because the 8-mile star and Sunday night’s headlining act Elton John have been well-known buddies for more than 20 years at this point. Additionally, the two frequently conferred when creating new albums and songs.

Florence + the machine

Florence and the machine have also kept their calendars free this weekend suggesting they could be performing as a guest.

The band's next confirmed concerts aren't until Monday, June 26, when they'll play three nights in Ireland, possibly with time for a stopover in Somerset. This follows a performance on Thursday, June 21, in Italy.

They last appeared on the lineup for Glastonbury in 2015, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night after Grohl, the frontman of the Foo Fighters, injured his leg.