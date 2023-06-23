Glastonbury regulars seal marriage with handfasting ceremony

Stuart and his wife Anna have been married for four weeks

A couple who have been to Glastonbury every year for the last nine years have sealed their marriage at the festival.

Stuart Beauchamp, 49, and his wife Anna Stevens, 44, took part in a handfasting ceremony, where their wrists were tied together to declare their commitment.

They said they felt "blessed" to be able to "put our own stamp" on their married life together.

When asked how long they planned to keep the cloth tied for, Mr Beauchamp said "until she needs a wee."

The happy couple have been married for four weeks, but decided to seal their marriage with the ancient ceremony.

Ms Stevens said she felt "quite emotional" after the ceremony.

"We've been together for nearly 25 years and we try and come to Glastonbury every year, so this is the icing on the cake," she said.

The couple, from Birmingham, wore "Day of the Dead" inspired wedding outfits for the ceremony.

Cloths were tied around their wrist to symbolise their commitment for each other

The ceremony was officiated by Glenda Procter, a celebrant from the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

"I think couples truly experience something very intimate, and very personal.

"For them this ceremony is all about love."

"All sorts of things happen at Glastonbury and it's a very special place for couples," she added.

