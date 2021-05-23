Glastonbury's Live Stream Event Blighted By Technical Issues Leaving Ticket Holders Without Access

Glastonbury’s five-hour global live stream event was marred by technical issues that meant many ticket holders were unable to access it on Saturday night.

Organisers of the Live At Worthy Farm event had to issue an apology after many people on social media said they could not view the stream due to an “invalid codes” error message.

People had paid £20 for a ticket to see the likes of Coldplay, Jorja Smith and Haim play sets in the festival grounds, after the real-life event was cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic.

The virtual event saw acts playing from the fields of Glastonbury (Photo: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

Live At Worthy Farm began at 7pm, but some viewers were complaining of not being able to access it nearly two hours later.

Co-promoters and producers Driift Live then issued a new link with no code to access it.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis apologised for the stream issues on Twitter.

“I am so sorry about the problems with the stream tonight,” she wrote.

“We will obviously make sure we show the whole film again from tomorrow too and give you the chance to catch up on any bits you missed. I really hope you can enjoy the rest of it tonight. And, again, I’m just so sorry to anyone who’s had issues.”

Driift Live later said they would offering those affected on the BST time zone extended access to the stream on Sunday.

They also said they would be offering a refund for those who required one.

Their statement added: “All other ticket purchasers for the other timed streams remain unaffected. We send our sincere apologies to all those who were affected by tonight’s technical issues, but we hope they will all be able to enjoy this incredible show over the coming days.”

The stream saw headliners Coldplay deliver an energetic performance from in front of the Pyramid Stage.

As frontman Chris Martin launched into their hit song The Scientist, he said: “Wherever you’re watching from, we send you our love and we wish you were here.”

The singer also referenced the weather, which in true Glastonbury fashion saw rain come down as they performed, with Martin saying: “This is very weird but very fun, and we brought our own special rain effects, (it) looks completely genuine and I just want to make you all feel better if you’re watching that.

“If there’s a day you didn’t want to stand in a field it’s probably today but… we’re happy to be here, so happy. We want to thank the Eavises and everyone that has got this together because it’s been a big deal and it’s the first time we’ve played to thousands and thousands of cows so I hope we’re doing OK.”

Coldplay headlined the virtual festival (Photo: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

They also played hits like Viva La Vida, Clocks and Fix You, which he said was “for all the doctors and nurses, everyone who worked so hard”.

Earlier this month, it was announced Glastonbury has been granted permission to hold a one-day music event at the festival’s usual site later this year.

Up to 50,000 attendees will be permitted to attend this one-off event, which is scheduled for the autumn, but overnight camping will not be allowed.

