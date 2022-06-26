Glastonbury live: Elbow perform Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage

The final day at Glastonbury brings beautiful weather and fantastic live music.

Although Paul McCartney fans are likely still reeling from his jaw-dropping headline set on Saturday night, there’s been plenty for fans to get stuck into already today (Sunday 26 June).

George Ezra turned up at the John Peel stage in what was possibly the worst-kept secret set in Glastonbury history, while jazz-fusion legend Herbie Hencock delighted crowds relaxing at the Pyramid stage with a virtuosic performance.

At 4pm, it was time for Diana Ross on the Legends Slot, drawing what has to have been one of the biggest audiences this teatime show has ever seen. The Supremes icon wheeled out all the show-stoppers, from “I’m Coming Out” to “You Can’t Hurry Love”, “Chain Reaction” and “Upside Down”. Unfortunately, some people couldn’t help but grumble about her singing (seriously), prompting many to come out in her defence.

Still to come we have sets from Elbow, McFly, US artist Lorde, the Pet Shop Boys, and Kendrick Lamar.

Follow live updates below:

Aww – Elbow singer Guy Garvey has “Jack’s Dad” sewn onto the back of his jacket

18:11 , Annabel Nugent

Elbow are delighting fans with their set on the Pyramid Stage! Yes the music’s great and all – but did anyone else see Guy Garvey has his son’s name sewn onto his jacket?

Elbow are transcendent on the Pyramid Stage

18:02 , Roisin O'Connor

It’s Guy Garvey and the gang! The Brummie wonderboys are Glastonbury favourites, having serenaded revellers at Worthy Farm on a number of occasions. Garvey has just removed his jacket (I imagine it’s hot on the Pyramid Stage), but before he did, I noticed it has “Jack’s Dad” sewn onto the back – Jack is the name of his young son with actor Rachael Stirling.

As ever, Elbow have brought out the big guns, including a string section, backing dancers and the full band. Garvey, the closest you’ll ever see to a talking bear, is in a particularly affectionate mood, announcing that Glastonbury is “the place where love was invented”. Then he gets everyone to chant “love” out ahead of a rendition of the slow-burning “Kindling”.

This is gonna be a good one, lads.

Aussie pub rock band Amyl and the Sniffers are tearing up the John Peel Stage

18:00 , Annabel Nugent

Aussie rock band Amyl and the Sniffers are delivering a brilliantly rambunctious set over at the John Peel Stage with frontwoman Amy Taylor decked out in gold.

She’s whipping up the crowd as she bounces across the stage and dances with security guards.

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar makes his Glastonbury debut tonight!

17:44 , Annabel Nugent

This evening will see Kendrick Lamar make his Glastonbury debut following the release of his critically acclaimed, and highly anticipated album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. Check out our five-star review of the record ahead of tonight’s set below...

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale and the Big Steppers is a tender, delicate opus – review

George Ezra – John Peel Stage

17:15 , Mark Beaumont

(EPA)

â â â ââ

“I asked them, ‘can it not be completely secret? Can we tell them at some point?’,” George Ezra tells a crowd stretching several football-pitch lengths outside the John Peel tent.

Secret? Until the Avalon stage makes a big deal of having booked The Joshua Trees, there can’t be a more obvious secret set than Gold Rush Kid on the John Peel Stage. His official announcement a few hours ago was a bit like a governmental press release declaring Brexit rubbish – the Ezra-ites have been camping out all morning for a set of sun-kissed Sunday vibes that, considering the crush, is about as laid-back as the only sunny lockdown bank holiday on Bournemouth beach.

Ezra – an unpretentious and genuinely endearing purveyor of vaguely soulful and tropical Radio 2 pleasantness – nonetheless makes the entire field, inside and out, feel part of his beach-side barbecue of song. “Cassy O” is a hearty country pop jig, “Listen to the Man” the softest of soft reggae and “Hold My Girl” a stirring glower ballad. The shimmer of “Barcelona” sounds like Hertford flesh sizzling gently in the Catalonian sun, while “Green Green Grass” even comes with a story of stumbling across a funeral party in St Lucia, so close is Ezra to becoming the soft pop Judith Chalmers.

The much anticipated party really kicks off with “Paradise” and the crowd groove gently through the closing third, relishing the steel drum carnival that breaks out during “Blame it on Me” – otherwise a less corny Mumford & Sons – and probably breaking records for mass yodelling on “Budapest”.

“Shotgun”, dedicated to the people under rocks on Mars who “didn’t get the memo” about Ezra’s appearance, sends us drifting cheerily off towards Diana Ross feeling, a little smugly, like someones.

Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain she’s ‘off-key’ during Glastonbury set

17:06 , Roisin O'Connor

How dare they???

Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain Glastonbury set is ‘off-key’

DhakaBrakha review – Pyramid Stage

17:01 , Roisin O'Connor

DhakaBrakha – Pyramid Stage

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha started life as a theatre project, rooted in an avant-garde scene that was burgeoning in Kyiv until Putin’s war put it on indefinite pause. For years, the band have served as representatives of their nation’s music and culture, typically ending shows chanting: “Stop Putin! No war!” Today, they’ve brought their anti-war message to the world’s biggest festival, in triumphant and defiant form.

Visually striking, they step out on to the Pyramid Stage, resplendent in towering black lamb’s wool hats, crimson beads and other finery. The crowd – themselves festooned in yellow and blue facepaint, floral headdresses and Ukrainian flags – cheer back at them.

Despite their traditional folk heritage, DhakaBrakha are as contemporary as they come. The whole experience is a riotous explosion of colour; hypnotic harmonies blend seamlessly with African rhythms and heavy percussive bass lines. Never losing sight of their political message, the band show footage of the destruction Russia’s war has wreaked on their homeland during the performance. As they reach their exhilarating climax, the words “Arm Ukraine now” shine out behind them. A reminder for us all of the unifying power of this festival.

As Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his pre-recorded message broadcast on the Other Stage on Friday morning: “Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.”

Today, on the Pyramid stage DhakaBrakha did exactly that. â â â ââ

George Ezra review

16:46 , Roisin O'Connor

George Ezra gave beachside BBQ vibes at his not-so secret Glastonbury set – review

16:27 , Roisin O'Connor

Me when the invite says ‘dress casual’

(PA)

Diana Ross performs a joyous set on the Pyramid Stage in her Legends Slot

16:19 , Roisin O'Connor

Diana Ross and her wonderful choir and backing band are absolutely killing it on the Pyramid Stage right now, with Ross in one of the best outfits Glastonbury has ever seen.

Herbie Hancock review – Pyramid Stage

16:16 , Ben Bryant

Herbie Hancock – Pyramid Stage

(REUTERS)

Proving that not every 80-something at Glastonbury needs to look like they might dissolve in the rain, jazz-fusion legend Herbie Hancock takes the stage on Sunday afternoon, with a performance so joyful and effortless it’s as welcome as a burst of sunshine.

The largely reclining Pyramid stage crowd, fanned by a cool breeze, stretches up to the tent line for the veteran virtuoso. Today, Hancock and his band stay away from his electronic-leaning Eighties material, choosing instead to lean into jazz-funk numbers such as “Actual Proof”, from 1974 album Thrust.

A glimpse of “Chameleon”, from classic album Headhunters is folded in early on, the distinctive popping bass collapsing into a series of extended solos. “Footprints” is dedicated to Hancock’s friend, 88-year-old saxophonist Wayne Shorter, who also co-founded the Seventies jazz-fusion band Weather Report.

“Cantaloupe Island”, with its rolling piano chords and sparky trumpet line, comes next, ahead of set closer “Chameleon” – the whole track this time – for which Hancock takes on a dazzling keytar solo that ripples right across the field. It’s going to be a great Sunday. â â â â â

15:30 , Louis Chilton

Who’s excited for Kendrick?

There’s much said for both Eilish and McCartney’s sets – a talented young artist near the start of her career, and the veteran of veterans four times her age – but the stage seems set for K-dot to make this a great one.

He’s one of the world’s foremost musical artists, at the peak of his powers.

Could be electrifying. Don’t miss out:

What day and time will Kendrick Lamar perform at Glastonbury?

Paul McCartney’s Johnny Depp video draws mixed reactions

15:22 , Roisin O'Connor

While the majority seemed overwhelmed by Paul McCartney’s headline gig on the Pyramid Stage last night, there has been some criticism aimed at the fact that he wheeled out the video for “My Valentine”, which features Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

McCartney had been including the video in his tour in the US ahead of Glastonbury, but many people on social media have expressed their discomfort at seeing Depp on a giant screen at Worthy Farm.

In a comment piece for The Independent, my colleague Harriet Williamson writes:

“McCartney’s use of the Depp video can only be interpreted as a public declaration of support. It’s a shame, but not unexpected. Men back up their friends, even in cases where their mate lost a UK libel case about being described as a “wife beater” – the abuse allegations were deemed “substantially true” by the Royal Courts of Justice in London.”

Read the full article here:

Opinion: Springsteen, Grohl, Lennon and… Depp. What was Paul McCartney thinking?

15:15 , Louis Chilton

Normally I find all the “Paul is dead” conspiracy-mongering to be in pretty poor taste, but this gave me a chuckle...

I bet the bloke who replaced Paul McCartney when he died in 1966, didn't think he'd have to keep it up this long. — John Fidler (@johnfidler) June 25, 2022

15:00 , Louis Chilton

Looking pretty gorgeous over in Worthy Farm... was all that talk of thunderstorms just fear-mongering?

(Sorry if I’ve just jinxed it)

Herbie Hancock jams on the Pyramid Stage

14:51 , Roisin O'Connor

Hello! It’s me! Yes, I’m back for the final day, Day 5 at Glastonbury Festival, bringing you more witty commentary and reaction to what’s going down at Worthy Farm. Right now, that means being green with envy at the thousands of people getting to boogie with Herbie Hancock on the Pyramid Stage right now. What a perfect set for such a glorious summer day!

Herbie Hancock performing on the Pyramid Stage (BBC)

14:45 , Louis Chilton

Before the festival started, The Independent ranked the best Glastonbury performances in history.

We might have to make a few major amendments after this weekend...

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

14:40 , Louis Chilton

For anyone who’s just joining us, here’s a little rundown of what happened at the festival yesterday.

It was a special day for festival-goers, capped by a truly special performance from Paul McCartney.

GOAT?

The biggest highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2022

14:28 , Louis Chilton

Our critic Mark Beaumont has managed to get within hearing distance of the rammed John Peel tent for George Ezra’s not-so surprise set. It was uncertain if the Gold Rush Kid would make it, given he came down with laryngitis earlier this week, but apparently he bounced back in time for a visit to Worthy Farm.

14:15 , Louis Chilton

Pretty stunning backdrop from Ukrainian folk band Dakhabrakha, don’t you think?

They were performing on the Pyramid Stage a short while ago.

Ukrainian folk band Dakhabrakha perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival (AFP via Getty Images)

14:00 , Louis Chilton

Sports Team, playing the 12.15pm slot at the John Peel Stage, draw in a huge crowd, their post-punk giving CPR to those (the band included) who were down at Block9 and Shangri-la till the early hours. It’s a set full of energy, as is typically, with frontman Alex Rice a ball of charisma. Their new album is out in August. Expect big things.

13:40 , Louis Chilton

Jack White’s been confirmed for a secret set this evening – and George Ezra is starting a surprise set of his own in about half an hour.

Read more about the secret sets here...

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

13:21 , Louis Chilton

Statement from a BBC spokesperson re: the edited iPlayer version of Olivia Rodrigo’s set yesterday:

“The decision to edit this section of the performance was made solely because of the strong language used throughout.

“There were no other factors involved in this decision.”

Should pretty much put the matter to bed.

13:00 , Louis Chilton

I don’t really think Paul McCartney had anything to answer for after last night.

But nonetheless, some Wings-averse misanthropes have complained about the setlist, and Piers Morgan – who else? – has taken it upon himself to defend the Beatles icon.

Full story...

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticism

12:40 , Louis Chilton

Some nice and innocuous celeb sightings for you...

Patrick Smith, The Independent’s culture editor, says he clocked Jessie Buckley “throwing shapes” last night at the Park backstage bar, and saw the Haim sisters dancing low with Alexa Chung. Mel C was there too.

In the Rabbit Hole, people were apparently “clustering” around Noel Gallagher, while Sienna Miller was chatting away in hospitality behind the Pyramid Stage.

12:20 , Louis Chilton

Charming little anecdote from Ben Bryant, who’s on site at Worthy Farm:

Ashlee, who runs a lost property office on site, has been telling me about some of the items that have been turned in over the weekend.

Among the most surprising was a single ten pound note (as yet unclaimed).

She has also taken receipt – and she has promised me she is not making this up – of a live tortoise.

“And we found its owner!” she says excitedly.

12:00 , Louis Chilton

That said, if you want to find out more about stage times, you can see our article below.

Or, if you want the full cahuna, visit the Glasto website itself.

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

11:42 , Louis Chilton

Thought this might be useful... a rundown of stage times for the Pyramid today...

Can’t do this for every stage, I’m afraid – there’s too dang many!

(Glastonbury Festival)

11:21 , Louis Chilton

Another nice little pic from Worthy Farm this morning.

Wonder if the rolling hangovers might be starting to take a toll...

Another beautiful day on the farm. RG pic.twitter.com/6ZkEEhlD6z — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 26, 2022

11:06 , Louis Chilton

Seems like thousands of people have walked away from McCartney’s set last night calling it the best gig they’ve ever seen.

I’m not sure Jess Phillips MP is one of them...

If you give birth to a 10lb 10oz baby expect this to be your view for the rest of your life. I'm sure Paul McCartney is performing well, but I wouldn't know. pic.twitter.com/Yon18CEdNA — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 25, 2022

10:40 , Louis Chilton

More on the confusion surrounding BBC iPlayer’s broadcast of Olivia Rodrigo’s set yesterday.

Viewers were left confused after iPlayer omitted a protest song by Rodrigo and Lily Allen from its highlights coverage.

The clip was, however, uploaded to YouTube on the official BBC account.

Glastonbury fans confused as BBC iPlayer omits Olivia Rodrigo’s Roe v Wade moment

10:20 , Louis Chilton

Quite a heartwarming picture, this:

Paul McCartney is about to perform his 500th show with his band tonight at Glastonbury Festival



📸: Mary McCartney pic.twitter.com/B3g2X6JyRH — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) June 26, 2022

10:00 , Louis Chilton

Here’s our look at today’s weather in Worthy Farm.

Latest forecast predicts light showers with sunny spells for Glastonbury

09:40 , Louis Chilton

Social media’s absolutely full of praise for the McCartney set last night.

At 80 years old, the man still knows how to deliver.

Paul McCartney wrote When I’m 64 about being old. For him that was 16 years ago, and he just delivered one of the most iconic Glastonbury sets ever — Chris Hawkins (@chris_hawkins) June 26, 2022

09:20 , Louis Chilton

Something to chew on after last night...

The Beatles albums ranked in order of greatness:

The Beatles’ albums ranked in order of greatness

09:00 , Louis Chilton

Paul McCartney held aloft a Ukrainian flag when he took the stage for an encore at his 2022 Glastonbury headline set.

The former Beatle made the gesture in a display of solidarity with the country amid its ongoing war with Russia.

While McCartney held the Ukraine flag, he was also flanked by bandmates holding the Union Flag and an LGBT+ pride flag.

More here:

Paul McCartney waves Ukrainian flag as he comes out for Glastonbury encore

08:45 , Louis Chilton

Looks a lot emptier than last night...

Sunny Sunday! Good morning from day five of #Glastonbury2022 RS pic.twitter.com/qeIzGAPGqt — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 26, 2022

08:20 , Louis Chilton

What a moment from last night’s show...

Paul McCartney staged a “duet” with John Lennon’s voice during his Glastonbury headline set.

Towards the end of his marathon Pyramid Stage concert, the former Beatle performed “I’ve Got a Feeling”, with additional vocals from his late bandmate.

“I know it’s virtual,” he told the crowd, “but there I am singing with John again, we’re back together”.

Read more:

Paul McCartney ‘duets’ with John Lennon on ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ in Glastonbury set

Fans question BBC censorship of Olivia Rodrigo-Lily Allen Roe v Wade protest

08:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

Glastonbury fans have criticised the BBC for leaving a protest song by Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US out of its highlights coverage.

Through her performance on the Other Stage, the “drivers license” singer brought out special guest Allen for a rendition of the latter’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.

Twitter users early Sunday morning (26 June) pointed out the BBC’s (which is broadcasting the festival live) decision not to include the song in its highlights coverage – with some expressing newfound respect for Rodrigo and Allen, while others questioning the BBC’s decision to edit out the “era-defining” moment.

Full story here:

Glastonbury fans question BBC censorship of Olivia Rodrigo’s Roe v Wade protest

Day four highlights – From Paul McCartney’s surprise guests to the Queen ‘in disguise’

07:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

Day four of Glastonbury came to an eventful close at Worthy Farm on Saturday (25 June).

Below are the highlights from day four at Glastonbury – including Sir Paul McCartney’s superstar set (with special appearances by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen), the Queen’s doppelganger, and Olivia Rodrigo singing “F*** You” to the US Supreme Court with Lily Allen:

The biggest highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2022

Review – Kendrick Lamar’s latest ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’

06:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

In May this year, hip-hop’s oracle returned in a crown of thorns for his latest prophecy: a surprising meditation on fatherhood, family and friendship.

Kendrick Lamar’s work has always been introspective, but Mr Morale and the Big Steppers – with guest spots from artists including Florence Welch, Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker and Sampha – has a delicacy and tenderness to it that is unprecedented for the father of two from Compton, California.

Read The Independent’s five-star review of Kendrick Lamar’s latest studio album – and his first in five years – ahead of his headline set at Glastonbury tonight.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale and the Big Steppers is a tender, delicate opus – review

Paul McCartney review, Glastonbury 2022: It’s a historic privilege just to be alive at the same time as him

06:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

Sir Paul McCartney’s available canon is the greatest in music by such a vast degree that any couple of hours plucked from it at random would be the best gig of any particular year.

Read The Independent’s five-star review of Macca’s headline set on day four of Glastonbury 2022 here:

Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury 2022 show was possibly the best we’ve ever seen – review

Day time and stage details for Kendrick Lamar’s debut headline show

06:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

Kendrick Lamar is all set to make his debut at Glastonbury festival this Sunday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is among the year’s headline acts, including Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliner Billie Eilish and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.

Find out how you can catch Lamar live at Worthy Farm for the first time here:

What day and time will Kendrick Lamar perform at Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures

05:45 , Maanya Sachdeva

Take a look at some defining images of Glastonbury from over the years:

Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures

The Queen’s doppelganger spotted at Worthy Farm on day four

05:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

Since the festival began on Thursday, several stars, including Tilda Swinton and Paul Mescal, have been spotted in attendance at Worthy Farm.

One person in particular, however, has caused a stir among viewers at home after BBC footage showed a woman in the crowd bearing a striking resemblance to the Queen.

During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience – including the woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses, with a likeness to the Queen.

One viewer shared a snippet of the moment to Twitter, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”

Full story here:

Glastonbury viewers joke about spotting the Queen ‘in disguise’ at festival

Full TV schedule of live coverage across Worthy Farm festival

05:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

Day four of Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the festival’s 50th anniversary edition – including an epic headline set by Sir Paul McCartney (with surprise appearances by Dave Grohl. And Bruce Springsteen.)

The FOMO for Glastonbury fans who hadn’t made it out to Worthy Farm this year was very, very real, they lamented on Twitter.

However, viewers in the UK can watch the festival live stream for free on the BBC, with coverage spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.

Here’s the full TV schedule for your at-home viewing pleasure:

Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

Celebrity spotting at Glastonbury – from Kit Harington to Louis Tomlinson

04:45 , Maanya Sachdeva

In addition to the hundreds of announced artists, this weekend at Worthy Farm has also held a number of surprises – from secret sets (find out more here) and a special appearance from climate activist Greta Thunberg.

However, a number of other celebrities have been spotted on the festival site, with many attending the festival as fans.

We’re keeping track here:

Which celebrities have been spotted at Glastonbury?

Kendrick Lamar albums ranked in order of greatness

04:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

Ahead of Kendrick Lamar – “hip-hop’s oracle” – taking the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury tonight, Kevin E G Perry ranks the rapper’s albums in order of greatness.

Read how the artist’s four studio albums, prior to his latest Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, have shaped Lamar’s staggering artistic legacy:

Kendrick Lamar albums ranked in order of greatness

What’s the weather forecast for Worthy Farm on Sunday?

04:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Worthy Farm (or, more specifically, the nearest village of Pilton) during the five-day Glastonbury festival.

Here’s what to expect on Sunday:

Latest forecast predicts light showers with sunny spells for Glastonbury

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

04:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

With Glastonbury tickets notoriously tricky to get hold of – resale tickets sold out in just over 20 minutes in March, with many hopefuls unable to get onto the website at all – people are already asking what the ticket situation will be for next year’s festival.

Find out everything you need to know about getting your hands on tickets for Glastonbury 2023 here:

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

ICYMI – Saturday reviews for Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

03:45 , Maanya Sachdeva

Haim prove that all good things come in threes, Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley proves an indefatigable frontman, while Celeste soothes any hangovers from Friday.

Read The Independent’s reviews here:

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

Fans in awe of Sir Paul McCartney’s headline set: ‘Macca has just won Glastonbury’

03:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

Here’s a round-up of fan reactions to former Beatle and forever legend Sir Paul McCartney’s epic headline set on Saturday, with unbelievable surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen:

Macca has just won #Glastonbury outright, hasn't he? Nobody can ever top that. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) June 25, 2022

He’s 80 years old and looks like he could go on for another 3 hours.



Thank you Macca, that was amazing 👏#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/1OTmkmTAtw — Sam Michael (@SamMichaelUK) June 26, 2022

Let it Be into Live and Let Die into Hey Jude. Don’t tell me Macca doesn’t know how to please the people #Glastonbury — Bec (@ScouseBec) June 25, 2022

Say what you like about Macca's voice. Or his age. The sight of young kids in that audience singing his songs back to him will never grow old. In terms of cultural influence there is no one greater. Cherish him while we can. #Glastonbury — David Owens (@asoundreaction) June 25, 2022

Macca & Springsteen & Grohl. That’s three generations of rock history, and three #Glastonbury headliners in one place. What a night. https://t.co/RqSvNyI7Oq — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022

Paul McCartney is 80 years old and has just played a +2hr set in front of 100,000 people at #Glastonbury. What unbelievable stamina. He is absolutely out of this world. #Macca #Glastonbury2022 — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) June 25, 2022

Who’s Big Jeff?

03:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Self Esteem and Idles have paid tribute to music hero Big Jeff Johns during their respective Glastonbury sets.

The Bristol band performed at Worthy Farm on Friday night (24 June) while Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – took to the stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June).

Idles lead singer Joe Talbot dedicated the song “A Hymn” to Big Jeff, who is currently in hospital after suffering severe burns in a home fire.

“This next song goes out to our brother and our friend Big Jeff,” said Talbot. “He’s everything that we wish we represent, he’s everything that is music fandom and he is everything that is love. This is for you Big Jeff.”

The special shout outs have left many people curious as to who Big Jeff is.

Check out the highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2022

03:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl join Paul McCartney in epic Glastonbury surprise

... Full story here

02:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen for ‘F*** You’ to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

02:29 , Annabel Nugent

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

During her Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June), Rodrigo joined stars including Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish to speak out against the ruling.

Partway through her performance on the Other Stage, the “driver’s license” singer brought out special guest Lily Allen for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.

‘A dark day for women’: Roe vs Wade overturning by Supreme Court sparks anger among Glastonbury artists

02:16 , Louis Chilton and Annabel Nugent

A number of artists performing at Glastonbury 2022 have condemned Friday’s (24 June) US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled yesterday in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

During her landmark headline set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (24 June), Billie Eilish addressed the decision, saying it was a “really dark day for women in the US”.

“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she told the crowd at the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury artists hit out at Roe vs Wade overturning by Supreme Court

Day four highlights at Glastonbury 2022

02:02 , Roisin O'Connor

Day four of Glastonbury came to an eventful close at Worthy Farm on Saturday (25 June).

Prior to Paul McCartney’s headline set, Gen-Z star Olivia Rodrigo invited surprise guest Lily Allen on stage to deliver a blistering rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You” addressed to the Supreme Court justices over the recent Roe v Wade ruling.

Elsewhere, viewers at home were delighted when they spotted a raincoat-clad woman in the BBC festival coverage bearing a striking resemblance to the Queen.

While the royal was not in attendance, there have been a long list of celebrities spotted on the festival grounds, including Paul Mescal and Tilda Swinton.

Below are the highlights from day four at Glastonbury:

The biggest highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2022

Spot the doppelganger...

01:52 , Roisin O'Connor

During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses...

It didn’t take long for viewers at home to comment on the festival-goer’s appearance, noting that she looks like the Queen!

Glastonbury viewers joke about spotting the Queen ‘in disguise’ at festival

Paul McCartney or Mitski?

01:45 , Roisin O'Connor

By the looks of it, anyone and everyone is at Paul McCartney’s headline gig – but there will be a fair few of people at least attempting to split their time between the Beatles legend and Mitski whose performance (from 9.15pm to 10.15pm) makes it pretty impossible to catch both.

It’s one of the weekend’s most brutal clashes.

The 7 most brutal Glastonbury 2022 set clashes (and possible workarounds)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds review, Glastonbury 2022: The band that latter-era Oasis could have been

01:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are what latter-era Oasis could have been – review

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of Saturday

01:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review

Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in epic surprise

01:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Paul McCartney brought on Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests during his headline Glastonbury set.

The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm for his two-hour performance, during which he brought out both the Foo Fighters frontman and Springsteen on stage.

Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl join Paul McCartney in epic Glastonbury surprise

Signing off!

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Right, that’s me done for the night – you’ll have my lovely colleague Maanya with you again in a few hours, then Louis Chilton, then me again for the fifth and final day of Glastonbury Festival! Ta ta for now x

Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo’s performance on the Other Stage was one of the best today – and not only because she brought on Lily Allen for a surprise duet of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You” directed at the Supreme Court justices over the recent Roe v Wade ruling.

See our five-star review of the Gen Z pop icon below.

Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review

Paul McCartney review – Glastonbury 2022

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:44 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s the Paul McCartney review from our very emotional, besotted critic, Mark Beaumont

Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury 2022 show was possibly the best we’ve ever seen – review

Paul McCartney shows a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:31 , Annabel Nugent

The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury headline set

It’s not all about the music...

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:30 , Annabel Nugent

Glastonbury has a wealth of experiences to offer beyond music.

With one final day for festival-goers to check them out, here’s our 18 highlights to have on your radar, including Cineramageddon and Healing Fields.

From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields – 18 highlights for Glastonbury 2022

Who is playing on Sunday?

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:15 , Annabel Nugent

With day four done and dusted, we look ahead to what’s in store for revellers tomorrow.

Kendrick Lamar is the third and final headliner of the event, with Lorde, Herbie Hancock and Diana Ross joining him on Sunday’s billing.

Set times below...

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

Greta Thunberg’s surprise appearance among Saturday’s highlights

Sunday 26 June 2022 00:00 , Annabel Nugent

Greta Thunberg used her surprise appearance at Glastonbury to call out “lying” political leaders.

The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.

She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘lying’ political leaders on stage at Glastonbury

IT’S BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE

Saturday 25 June 2022 23:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Guys, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS HERE

Dave Grohl comes out for rendition of “I Saw Her Standing There” with Paul McCartney

Saturday 25 June 2022 23:32 , Roisin O'Connor

Yep, that’s Mr Foo Fighters himself, Dave Grohl, coming out to join Macca for a rousing go at ‘I Saw Her Standing There”!

Mitski review – Glastonbury 2022

Saturday 25 June 2022 22:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Mitski delivers some of the most sophisticated, enigmatic pop around – review

Paul McCartney – the BBC livestream finally begins!

Saturday 25 June 2022 22:42 , Roisin O'Connor

OK, so the BBC livestream has begun, showing what those at Worthy Farm were witness to an hour ago.

That’s got to be close to a record in terms of crowd-size at the Pyramid Stage – and boy do Macca and his band sound great! We’ve got blasts of brass, grinding guitars, and McCartney on top form – ever if he does look a bit bemused when the audience starts singing “Happy Birthday” to him (he turned 80 last week).

Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp music video at Glastonbury 2022

Saturday 25 June 2022 22:30 , Annabel Nugent

Paul McCartney has shown a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury.

The Beatles took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

For anyone with major FOMO right now

Saturday 25 June 2022 22:25 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s how to register for tickets to Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

More on the McCartney BBC chaos

Saturday 25 June 2022 22:16 , Annabel Nugent

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.

The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.

Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here.

McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage.

“I’m totally confused how are you can watch Paul McCartney 9:30 and I can’t see anything but bloody Liam Gallagher on the Glastonbury channel on iPlayer,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “No cuz why is Paul McCartney’s glasto set not being shown live when everyone else’s is.”

“Why do we have to wait an hour to watch Paul McCartney? Every single other performance has been live on iplayer [...] yet you have delayed this for an hour as far as I can tell. Click on Pyramid stage live stream and it says [it] starts in an hour. Really annoying!” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “I hope there’s a really good reason why we can’t watch Paul McCartney live as it happens.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment over the delay in coverage specifically for McCartney’s set.

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time – report

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:58 , Roisin O'Connor

BBC viewers confused over why Paul McCartney set is not being aired in real time

All You Need Is...

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:56 , Roisin O'Connor

A livestream that starts at the same time as Macca’s set, ideally.

All you need is… Paul McCartney. RG pic.twitter.com/lEWG8DW9r2 — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review

Macca fans are NOT happy about the BBC stream situation

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:47 , Roisin O'Connor

Dear @BBCOne @glastonbury why isn't Paul McCartney live. The only act I wanted to watch live. Very disappointing. Can I assume that you're not given permission by him? — Frank A Vincent💙 (@frankyandyvinny) June 25, 2022

@bbcglasto Why do we have to wait an hour to watch Paul McCartney? Every single other performance has been live on iplayer iirc yet you have delayed this for an hour as far as I can tell. Click on Pyramid stage live stream and it says starts in an hour. Really annoying! — Anthony (@armineant) June 25, 2022

I hope there’s a really good reason why we can’t watch Paul McCartney live as it happens.

Your BBC, my arse. #Glastonbury — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) June 25, 2022

no cuz why is paul mccartney’s glasto set not being shown live when everyone else’s is — meg 🪐 (@meganlizzi) June 25, 2022

Paul McCartney headlining the Pyramid Stage!

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:41 , Roisin O'Connor

We’re a bit flummoxed here at home, because it seems like the BBC’s broadcast of Paul McCartney isn’t starting until an hour after he comes on the Pyramid Stage for his Saturday headline slot!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds review, Glastonbury 2022: The band that latter-era Oasis could have been

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:16 , Mark Beaumont

(PA)

â â â â â

“What’s gonna happen here now,” says Noel Gallagher, stepping gafferly up to the microphone halfway through his set, exuding Mike Lynch energy, “is I’m gonna play you a couple more tunes you don’t give a s*** about, they’re for me. But if you stick around after that, woo, there’s gonna be a lot of very happy people in bucket hats…”

Could the gloves be coming off in the world’s most infamous sibling rivalry? After several years in the dramatic doldrums, reduced to a one-way caps-lock slanging match on Twitter, the latest season of Gallagher v Gallagher has picked up substantially. Cocky young battler Liam has become the surprise stadium-level success of the pair, by dint of playing a fair old whack of major Oasis hits in his solo sets (who knew?). Elder brother – and one-time guardian of Glastonbury from the scourge of hip-hop – Noel, meanwhile, continues his creative renaissance with the High Flying Birds, only kept from a Knebworth of his own by playing fair. His bursts of Oasis tunes have largely been songs he sang on record, packing sets with mid-paced acoustic led singalongs but lacking the punch of a “Supersonic” or “Rock’n’Roll Star”.

The High Flying Birds are (non-accidental Partridge) the band that latter-era Oasis could have been. Oasis’s Noughties decline, after all, was largely down to Noel farming out album track filler slots to his bandmates. Now fully back at the song-writing helm and with an exploratory psych-rock mindset, over twelve years he’s produced three increasingly impressive and imaginative albums of galactic glam, motoric rock and some of the most phenomenal scissor playing you’ll ever have seen on an international stage.

Percussionist Charlotte Marionneau’s famous clippers come out again during “She Taught Me How to Fly”, and she also adds a phone call solo to the stratospheric “It’s a Beautiful World”. No mere gimmicks, but oddities indicative of Gallagher’s willingness to follow friend and mentor Paul Weller into more exploratory sonic territories. “Fort Knox” is a hypnotic dance rock firestorm, “Black Star Dancing” a psychedelic groove worthy of Jungle. “Holy Mountain” sounds, brilliantly, like Wizzard covering Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” on penny whistle. The first half of the set, even if it is just for Noel, is easily the most exciting.

Not that the Oasis half isn’t heart-warming business. “You’ve made it,” Noel says as he launches into “Little By Little” and the field erupts. Keeping the brotherly feud above-the-belt he concedes the rock’n’roll ground to Liam and sticks to the acoustic singalongs and soaring anthems – “Wonderwall”, “Whatever”, “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”, “Half the World Away”.

“Let the dogging commence,” he quips ahead of “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, a crowd-pleaser to worry “Hey Jude”. It’s a smart, conciliatory move; all the best soap operas need a clash of character.

Olivia Rodrigo review – Other Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 21:01 , Ben Bryant

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

â â â â â

Anyone who tells you that this year’s Glastonbury is trapped in the 1970s clearly hasn’t been to Olivia Rodrigo’s show, where the highest concentration of screaming teenage girls outside of TikTok can be found.

Warm afternoon sunlight gleaming off her knee-high DMs, mirror-mosaic piano, and purple electro-acoustic guitar, this is one of the most iridescent – and sweetest – shows of Saturday at Worthy Farm.

Although she’s best known for her grungy hit “good 4 u”, Rodrigo has a back catalogue full of ballads about heartbreak. Today her performance includes “happier”, “hope ur ok”, and a song she says is from her childhood acting career that she introduces as “Iowa”, She breaks out her breakthrough, “drivers license”, early on.

A surprise cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2003 grunge hit “Complicated” comes next, during which Rodrigo kicks her heels up on the piano. This alone would have been enough to leave this doe-eyed crowd charmed. But then Rodrigo announces that she’s going to bring out a special guest. At first, it sounds like the words “Billie Eilish” have left her lips. And it would make sense – the Pyramid Stage headliner played the night before. But it turns out it’s just her accent – because it’s Lily Allen who takes the stage, and sets the scene for one big festival moment.

“Yesterday, the Supreme Court decided to overturn the law permitting safe abortion,” says Rodrigo. “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and girls are going to die because of this.

“I’m going to dedicate this song to the Supreme Court justices. I hate you.”

And with that, Allen, Rodrigo and what feels like the whole of Glastonbury sing along to Lily Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”, from her second album It’s Not Me, It’s You.

Allen, dressed in monochrome with a Chanel hair clip, looks a little shy, a little deliriously happy, as she duets with an exuberant Rodrigo. “deja vu” follows, and for a moment it feels as though Rodrigo’s not going to drop her biggest hit. But she belts out “good 4 u” into her purple microphone, with plenty of backing from a crowd who sound louder than ever. Yes, it might be true that Paul McCartney’s playing later – but for now the zoomers are taking the wheel.

Ghetts dominates the John Peel Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 20:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Over on John Peel, my fave Ghetts is coming to the end of a phenomenal, energy-driven set. I’m honestly still a little gutted that he didn’t win the Mercury Prize last year for his astonishing, career-best, Conflict of Interest. But you’ll never catch him chasing industry approval, ever. He’s always done his own thing. And it’s gratifying to see how far that’s taken him, with such a great crowd at Glastonbury today.

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

Saturday 25 June 2022 20:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen for ‘F*** You’ to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

Saturday 25 June 2022 20:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

Saturday 25 June 2022 19:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

Saturday 25 June 2022 19:32 , Roisin O'Connor

In a phenomenal moment at Glastonbury, one for the history books, Olivia Rodrigo has brought out THE Lily Allen (pranking fans that it was Billie Eilish) to sing Allen’s hit “F*** You” in response to the Roe vs Wade overturning and it is going down A STORM.

Essential reading: Haim

Saturday 25 June 2022 20:19 , Roisin O'Connor

I can see a lot of people coming back to this brilliant interview with Haim by our (sadly) former deputy arts editor, Alexandra Pollard, now deputy arts ed over at the i Paper. Do give it a read:

Haim interview: ‘Men were like, “Get her off the stage, why is she making those faces?”’

Olivia Rodrigo is smashing it on the Other Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 19:24 , Roisin O'Connor

Firstly, I’m not sure when the last time was we saw such a huge crowd at the Other Stage...

Secondly, what a set?!! I’m not going to pretend I didn’t have my doubts about Rodrigo’s live show. I think it was the MTV Awards where she just sounded incredibly low on stamina, and it showed in her voice. But look at her now! Belting it out like nobody’s business, including a rowdy cover of Avril Lavigne’s Noughties classic “Complicated”.

Haim review – Pyramid Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 19:15 , Megan Graye

“We’re just going to play you a couple of songs, is that alright?” Alana Haim asks the Pyramid Stage audience.

It’s very alright. Apparently everything good comes in threes: Haim have done Glasto three times before – they know the deal – and now they’re on the Pyramid Stage with three Brits, three Grammys and three albums under their belts.

Known for sun-drenched singles such as last year’s “Summer Girl”, with its noodling saxophone, and the booty call-themed “3am” , the California sisters have experienced an incremental rise that culminated in their career-best, 2021’s Women in Music Pt III.

Much of the appeal of this early-evening set comes from their confidence and onstage chemistry. Recalling how she once passed out mid Glastonbury set, Este is interrupted by a phone call, which cues a “should I call him back?” skit between the band and their audience. They’re entirely at home at the heart of Worthy Farm, and very welcome too. â â â â â

Celeste review – West Holts

Saturday 25 June 2022 19:01 , Isobel Lewis

Celeste – West Holts

After a heavy night spent watching the sun rise in Block9, listening to Celeste’s silky tones on a Saturday afternoon feels like the ultimate hangover cure. When the 28-year-old arrives on the West Holts stage, her hair spiked into sharp points like a high-fashion Dennis the Menace, she gives off a warmth that emanates throughout the crowd.

It’s hard to tell whether it’s the sudden burst of sun or her voice doing it. She kicks things off with “Ideal Woman”, the opening track from her Mercury Prize-nominated album Not Your Muse. With just a cello accompanying her, it’s a subdued start to the set, but she quickly shows off the real star of the show: her voice.

There’s a richness to Celeste’s vocals that belies her youth. Every song carries the precision of an album recording, but the live band bring new depth to tracks like her drum and bass-inspired hit “Stop This Flame”.

There’s minimal audience interaction (which might be down to nerves) and at times, the set feels a little placid. Still, it’s a tonic the crowd laps up, and “Strange” is a fittingly soulful closer. IL â â â â â

Greta Thunberg calls out 'forces of greed' in surprise Glastonbury climate speech

Saturday 25 June 2022 18:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Glass Animals review – Other Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 18:37 , Patrick Smith

Glass Animals – Other Stage

“I’m so sorry guys,” says Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley. “So anticlimactic.” The Oxford four-piece have just bounded onto the stage, only for technical issues to stop them bursting into the heady “Life Itself”.

They leave the stage. Try again. Succeed. It’s a blistering start. Skipping, spinning and gyrating, Bayley is an indefatigable frontman, with a tendency to roll his tongue out lasciviously, as if channeling Gene Simmons. Mixing buttery R’n’B grooves with indie pop, the band has always been a hugely confident live act. But this year they have even more reason to be full of swagger, having conquered the US with their 1.7-billion streamed song “Heat Waves”. Before they drop that, though, we get Bayley standing on the barrier, delivering an especially louche rendition of 2014’s woozy hit “Gooey”.

As “Heat Waves” finishes the set, sparking a mass singalong, the sun comes out. How fitting. â â â â â

Summer Girl

Saturday 25 June 2022 18:21 , Roisin O'Connor

‘I’m your summer girl, doo doo, doo doo do do doo’

So Summer Girl is one of my fave Haim songs but also it makes me think of Bernard Black in Black Books dreaming about his Summer Girl pic.twitter.com/0KRT7O6mSR — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) June 25, 2022

Haim for a secret set?

Saturday 25 June 2022 18:10 , Roisin O'Connor

A lot of mentions for the Rabbit Hole and Avalon... are Haim hinting at a secret set?

Haim are rocking out on the Pyramid Stage

Saturday 25 June 2022 17:56 , Roisin O'Connor

A confession... I was never the biggest Haim fan and struggled to see what the fuss was about, then had a complete turnaround when they released third album Women in Music Pt III. I adored the Lou Reed nods in “Summer Girl”, the noodling saxophones, the harmonies, the lyrical candidness... all of it! Also Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza (with her sisters and their parents cameoing), was excellent, even if the film itself wasn’t my cup of tea.

Some absolute powerhouse riffs being carved out by Este right now.

And here’s HAIM!

Saturday 25 June 2022 17:43 , Roisin O'Connor

Delayed by 13 minutes, here’s Haim on the Pyramid set, I’m expecting EXCELLENT things.

Greta Thunberg warns of ‘ecological emergency’ as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Saturday 25 June 2022 17:35 , Roisin O'Connor

