Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney headlines Saturday on the Pyramid Stage

Saturday at Glastonbury has seen some of the best sets of the weekend so far.

From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.

Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen. Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.

Glastonbury 2022 talking points

BBC viewers livid as Paul McCartney's set delayed by an hour on iPlayer

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds review – Pyramid Stage

Greta Thunberg delivers speech to Pyramid Stage audience

Billie Eilish – Friday headliner review

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen say 'F*** You' to the Supreme Court in smashing Other Stage performance

Greta Thunberg's surprise appearance among Saturday's highlights

00:00 , Annabel Nugent

Greta Thunberg used her surprise appearance at Glastonbury to call out “lying” political leaders.

The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.

She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.

Greta Thunberg calls out 'lying' political leaders on stage at Glastonbury

IT'S BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE

Guys, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS HERE

Guys, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS HERE

Dave Grohl comes out for rendition of "I Saw Her Standing There" with Paul McCartney

23:32 , Roisin O'Connor

Yep, that’s Mr Foo Fighters himself, Dave Grohl, coming out to join Macca for a rousing go at ‘I Saw Her Standing There”!

Mitski review – Glastonbury 2022

22:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Mitski delivers some of the most sophisticated, enigmatic pop around – review

Paul McCartney – the BBC livestream finally begins!

22:42 , Roisin O'Connor

OK, so the BBC livestream has begun, showing what those at Worthy Farm were witness to an hour ago.

That’s got to be close to a record in terms of crowd-size at the Pyramid Stage – and boy do Macca and his band sound great! We’ve got blasts of brass, grinding guitars, and McCartney on top form – ever if he does look a bit bemused when the audience starts singing “Happy Birthday” to him (he turned 80 last week).

Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp music video at Glastonbury 2022

22:30 , Annabel Nugent

Paul McCartney has shown a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury.

The Beatles took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

For anyone with major FOMO right now

22:25 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

More on the McCartney BBC chaos

22:16 , Annabel Nugent

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.

The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.

Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here.

McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage.

“I’m totally confused how are you can watch Paul McCartney 9:30 and I can’t see anything but bloody Liam Gallagher on the Glastonbury channel on iPlayer,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “No cuz why is Paul McCartney’s glasto set not being shown live when everyone else’s is.”

“Why do we have to wait an hour to watch Paul McCartney? Every single other performance has been live on iplayer [...] yet you have delayed this for an hour as far as I can tell. Click on Pyramid stage live stream and it says [it] starts in an hour. Really annoying!” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “I hope there’s a really good reason why we can’t watch Paul McCartney live as it happens.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment over the delay in coverage specifically for McCartney’s set.

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time – report

21:58 , Roisin O'Connor

BBC viewers confused over why Paul McCartney set is not being aired in real time

All You Need Is...

21:56 , Roisin O'Connor

A livestream that starts at the same time as Macca’s set, ideally.

All you need is… Paul McCartney. RG pic.twitter.com/lEWG8DW9r2 — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

21:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review

Macca fans are NOT happy about the BBC stream situation

21:47 , Roisin O'Connor

Dear @BBCOne @glastonbury why isn't Paul McCartney live. The only act I wanted to watch live. Very disappointing. Can I assume that you're not given permission by him? — Frank A Vincent💙 (@frankyandyvinny) June 25, 2022

@bbcglasto Why do we have to wait an hour to watch Paul McCartney? Every single other performance has been live on iplayer iirc yet you have delayed this for an hour as far as I can tell. Click on Pyramid stage live stream and it says starts in an hour. Really annoying! — Anthony (@armineant) June 25, 2022

I hope there’s a really good reason why we can’t watch Paul McCartney live as it happens.

Your BBC, my arse. #Glastonbury — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) June 25, 2022

no cuz why is paul mccartney’s glasto set not being shown live when everyone else’s is — meg 🪐 (@meganlizzi) June 25, 2022

Paul McCartney headlining the Pyramid Stage!

21:41 , Roisin O'Connor

We’re a bit flummoxed here at home, because it seems like the BBC’s broadcast of Paul McCartney isn’t starting until an hour after he comes on the Pyramid Stage for his Saturday headline slot!

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds review, Glastonbury 2022: The band that latter-era Oasis could have been

21:16 , Mark Beaumont

(PA)

â â â â â

“What’s gonna happen here now,” says Noel Gallagher, stepping gafferly up to the microphone halfway through his set, exuding Mike Lynch energy, “is I’m gonna play you a couple more tunes you don’t give a s*** about, they’re for me. But if you stick around after that, woo, there’s gonna be a lot of very happy people in bucket hats…”

Could the gloves be coming off in the world’s most infamous sibling rivalry? After several years in the dramatic doldrums, reduced to a one-way caps-lock slanging match on Twitter, the latest season of Gallagher v Gallagher has picked up substantially. Cocky young battler Liam has become the surprise stadium-level success of the pair, by dint of playing a fair old whack of major Oasis hits in his solo sets (who knew?). Elder brother – and one-time guardian of Glastonbury from the scourge of hip-hop – Noel, meanwhile, continues his creative renaissance with the High Flying Birds, only kept from a Knebworth of his own by playing fair. His bursts of Oasis tunes have largely been songs he sang on record, packing sets with mid-paced acoustic led singalongs but lacking the punch of a “Supersonic” or “Rock’n’Roll Star”.

The High Flying Birds are (non-accidental Partridge) the band that latter-era Oasis could have been. Oasis’s Noughties decline, after all, was largely down to Noel farming out album track filler slots to his bandmates. Now fully back at the song-writing helm and with an exploratory psych-rock mindset, over twelve years he’s produced three increasingly impressive and imaginative albums of galactic glam, motoric rock and some of the most phenomenal scissor playing you’ll ever have seen on an international stage.

Percussionist Charlotte Marionneau’s famous clippers come out again during “She Taught Me How to Fly”, and she also adds a phone call solo to the stratospheric “It’s a Beautiful World”. No mere gimmicks, but oddities indicative of Gallagher’s willingness to follow friend and mentor Paul Weller into more exploratory sonic territories. “Fort Knox” is a hypnotic dance rock firestorm, “Black Star Dancing” a psychedelic groove worthy of Jungle. “Holy Mountain” sounds, brilliantly, like Wizzard covering Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” on penny whistle. The first half of the set, even if it is just for Noel, is easily the most exciting.

Not that the Oasis half isn’t heart-warming business. “You’ve made it,” Noel says as he launches into “Little By Little” and the field erupts. Keeping the brotherly feud above-the-belt he concedes the rock’n’roll ground to Liam and sticks to the acoustic singalongs and soaring anthems – “Wonderwall”, “Whatever”, “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”, “Half the World Away”.

“Let the dogging commence,” he quips ahead of “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, a crowd-pleaser to worry “Hey Jude”. It’s a smart, conciliatory move; all the best soap operas need a clash of character.

Olivia Rodrigo review – Other Stage

21:01 , Ben Bryant

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

â â â â â

Anyone who tells you that this year’s Glastonbury is trapped in the 1970s clearly hasn’t been to Olivia Rodrigo’s show, where the highest concentration of screaming teenage girls outside of TikTok can be found.

Warm afternoon sunlight gleaming off her knee-high DMs, mirror-mosaic piano, and purple electro-acoustic guitar, this is one of the most iridescent – and sweetest – shows of Saturday at Worthy Farm.

Although she’s best known for her grungy hit “good 4 u”, Rodrigo has a back catalogue full of ballads about heartbreak. Today her performance includes “happier”, “hope ur ok”, and a song she says is from her childhood acting career that she introduces as “Iowa”, She breaks out her breakthrough, “drivers license”, early on.

A surprise cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2003 grunge hit “Complicated” comes next, during which Rodrigo kicks her heels up on the piano. This alone would have been enough to leave this doe-eyed crowd charmed. But then Rodrigo announces that she’s going to bring out a special guest. At first, it sounds like the words “Billie Eilish” have left her lips. And it would make sense – the Pyramid Stage headliner played the night before. But it turns out it’s just her accent – because it’s Lily Allen who takes the stage, and sets the scene for one big festival moment.

“Yesterday, the Supreme Court decided to overturn the law permitting safe abortion,” says Rodrigo. “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and girls are going to die because of this.

“I’m going to dedicate this song to the Supreme Court justices. I hate you.”

And with that, Allen, Rodrigo and what feels like the whole of Glastonbury sing along to Lily Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”, from her second album It’s Not Me, It’s You.

Allen, dressed in monochrome with a Chanel hair clip, looks a little shy, a little deliriously happy, as she duets with an exuberant Rodrigo. “deja vu” follows, and for a moment it feels as though Rodrigo’s not going to drop her biggest hit. But she belts out “good 4 u” into her purple microphone, with plenty of backing from a crowd who sound louder than ever. Yes, it might be true that Paul McCartney’s playing later – but for now the zoomers are taking the wheel.

Ghetts dominates the John Peel Stage

20:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Over on John Peel, my fave Ghetts is coming to the end of a phenomenal, energy-driven set. I’m honestly still a little gutted that he didn’t win the Mercury Prize last year for his astonishing, career-best, Conflict of Interest. But you’ll never catch him chasing industry approval, ever. He’s always done his own thing. And it’s gratifying to see how far that’s taken him, with such a great crowd at Glastonbury today.

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing 'F*** You' in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

20:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen for ‘F*** You’ to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

20:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

19:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing 'F*** You' in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

19:32 , Roisin O'Connor

In a phenomenal moment at Glastonbury, one for the history books, Olivia Rodrigo has brought out THE Lily Allen (pranking fans that it was Billie Eilish) to sing Allen’s hit “F*** You” in response to the Roe vs Wade overturning and it is going down A STORM.

Essential reading: Haim

20:19 , Roisin O'Connor

I can see a lot of people coming back to this brilliant interview with Haim by our (sadly) former deputy arts editor, Alexandra Pollard, now deputy arts ed over at the i Paper. Do give it a read:

Haim interview: 'Men were like, "Get her off the stage, why is she making those faces?"'

Olivia Rodrigo is smashing it on the Other Stage

19:24 , Roisin O'Connor

Firstly, I’m not sure when the last time was we saw such a huge crowd at the Other Stage...

Secondly, what a set?!! I’m not going to pretend I didn’t have my doubts about Rodrigo’s live show. I think it was the MTV Awards where she just sounded incredibly low on stamina, and it showed in her voice. But look at her now! Belting it out like nobody’s business, including a rowdy cover of Avril Lavigne’s Noughties classic “Complicated”.

Haim review – Pyramid Stage

19:15 , Megan Graye

“We’re just going to play you a couple of songs, is that alright?” Alana Haim asks the Pyramid Stage audience.

It’s very alright. Apparently everything good comes in threes: Haim have done Glasto three times before – they know the deal – and now they’re on the Pyramid Stage with three Brits, three Grammys and three albums under their belts.

Known for sun-drenched singles such as last year’s “Summer Girl”, with its noodling saxophone, and the booty call-themed “3am” , the California sisters have experienced an incremental rise that culminated in their career-best, 2021’s Women in Music Pt III.

Much of the appeal of this early-evening set comes from their confidence and onstage chemistry. Recalling how she once passed out mid Glastonbury set, Este is interrupted by a phone call, which cues a “should I call him back?” skit between the band and their audience. They’re entirely at home at the heart of Worthy Farm, and very welcome too. â â â â â

Celeste review – West Holts

19:01 , Isobel Lewis

Celeste – West Holts

After a heavy night spent watching the sun rise in Block9, listening to Celeste’s silky tones on a Saturday afternoon feels like the ultimate hangover cure. When the 28-year-old arrives on the West Holts stage, her hair spiked into sharp points like a high-fashion Dennis the Menace, she gives off a warmth that emanates throughout the crowd.

It’s hard to tell whether it’s the sudden burst of sun or her voice doing it. She kicks things off with “Ideal Woman”, the opening track from her Mercury Prize-nominated album Not Your Muse. With just a cello accompanying her, it’s a subdued start to the set, but she quickly shows off the real star of the show: her voice.

There’s a richness to Celeste’s vocals that belies her youth. Every song carries the precision of an album recording, but the live band bring new depth to tracks like her drum and bass-inspired hit “Stop This Flame”.

There’s minimal audience interaction (which might be down to nerves) and at times, the set feels a little placid. Still, it’s a tonic the crowd laps up, and “Strange” is a fittingly soulful closer. IL â â â â â

Greta Thunberg calls out 'forces of greed' in surprise Glastonbury climate speech

18:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Glass Animals review – Other Stage

18:37 , Patrick Smith

Glass Animals – Other Stage

“I’m so sorry guys,” says Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley. “So anticlimactic.” The Oxford four-piece have just bounded onto the stage, only for technical issues to stop them bursting into the heady “Life Itself”.

They leave the stage. Try again. Succeed. It’s a blistering start. Skipping, spinning and gyrating, Bayley is an indefatigable frontman, with a tendency to roll his tongue out lasciviously, as if channeling Gene Simmons. Mixing buttery R’n’B grooves with indie pop, the band has always been a hugely confident live act. But this year they have even more reason to be full of swagger, having conquered the US with their 1.7-billion streamed song “Heat Waves”. Before they drop that, though, we get Bayley standing on the barrier, delivering an especially louche rendition of 2014’s woozy hit “Gooey”.

As “Heat Waves” finishes the set, sparking a mass singalong, the sun comes out. How fitting. â â â â â

Summer Girl

18:21 , Roisin O'Connor

‘I’m your summer girl, doo doo, doo doo do do doo’

So Summer Girl is one of my fave Haim songs but also it makes me think of Bernard Black in Black Books dreaming about his Summer Girl pic.twitter.com/0KRT7O6mSR — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) June 25, 2022

Haim for a secret set?

18:10 , Roisin O'Connor

A lot of mentions for the Rabbit Hole and Avalon... are Haim hinting at a secret set?

Haim are rocking out on the Pyramid Stage

17:56 , Roisin O'Connor

A confession... I was never the biggest Haim fan and struggled to see what the fuss was about, then had a complete turnaround when they released third album Women in Music Pt III. I adored the Lou Reed nods in “Summer Girl”, the noodling saxophones, the harmonies, the lyrical candidness... all of it! Also Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza (with her sisters and their parents cameoing), was excellent, even if the film itself wasn’t my cup of tea.

Some absolute powerhouse riffs being carved out by Este right now.

And here's HAIM!

17:43 , Roisin O'Connor

Delayed by 13 minutes, here’s Haim on the Pyramid set, I’m expecting EXCELLENT things.

Greta Thunberg warns of 'ecological emergency' as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

17:35 , Roisin O'Connor

‘We have to make fundamental changes to our societies’ – Greta Thunberg

17:35 , Roisin O'Connor

“Our safety as a species is on a collision course with our current systems... the longer we pretend that this is not the case, the longer we pretend that we can solve this catastrophe within a global societal structure that has no laws or restrictions whatsoever protecting us longterm from the ongoing self-destructive greed that has brought us to the very edge of this precipice, the more time we will waste.”

Thunberg is now calling out world leaders for creating “loopholes” and “benefited the destructive industries”.

“The forces of greed and profit and planetary destructions are so powerful that our fight for the natural world is limited to a desperate struggle to avoid a total natural catastrophe. We should be fighting for people and for nature, but instead we are fighting against those who are set on destroying it. Today our political leaders are allowed to say one thing then do the exact opposite.”

Metronomy review – Other Stage

17:31 , Megan Graye

(BBC)

“Does anyone like rock’n’roll songs about ice cream?” asks Metronomy’s Joseph Mount. Cue enthusiastic cheers. Formed in 1999, Metronomy thrived on the early success of their beeping, bopping hits. The Devon band, today dressed in a plethora of colours, now have seven albums to their name, including 2012’s magnificent English Riviera. But as the bubblegum sound of 2019 track “Salted Caramel Ice Cream” booms out from the stage, the bodies in the audience wriggle and wave, and it’s clear the band are still hitting the sweet spots.

“It feels so good” shouts Mount as “The Bay” thumps out across the field. “Love Letters” sends the crowd into clumsy clapping chaos. The decade-defining “The Look”, released back in 2010, unleashes a synth-propelled wave of electro indie with hooky instrumentals and irrepressible melodies. Hit after hit slices through the warm Wothy Farm air like a Prince classic, and thousands of hands clap back. â â â â â

Greta Thunberg takes to the Pyramid Stage

17:30 , Roisin O'Connor

I admire Greta Thunberg for a lot of things, but possibly most of all for the fact that she has the courage to stand on that stage in front of thousands of people and speak without crumbling into a little ball.

Tributes paid to music superfan Big Jeff

17:16 , Annabel Nugent

Self Esteem and Idles have paid tribute to music hero Big Jeff Johns during their respective Glastonbury sets.

The Bristol band performed at Worthy Farm on Friday night (24 June) while Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – took to the stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June).

Idles lead singer Joe Talbot dedicated the song “A Hymn” to Big Jeff, who is currently in hospital after suffering severe burns in a home fire.

“This next song goes out to our brother and our friend Big Jeff,” said Talbot. “He’s everything that we wish we represent, he’s everything that is music fandom and he is everything that is love. This is for you Big Jeff.”

The special shout outs have left many people curious as to who Big Jeff is.

Why did Idles and Self Esteem pay tribute to Big Jeff during Glastonbury?

Greta Thunberg to deliver speech from the Pyramid Stage

17:11 , Roisin O'Connor

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is about to deliver a speech from the Pyramid Stage (5.15pm).

“I’m excited to announce that today I will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 5.15pm,” wrote Thunberg on Twitter. “See you there!”

Her appearance at Glastonbury comes ahead of the release of her latest project, The Climate Book.

Billed as a “holistic overview of the true state of the planet and an essential tool for everyone who wants to help save it”, the book sees more than 100 scientists, communicators and activists weigh in on the climate, ecological and sustainability crises.

Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury Pyramid Stage appearance

Which celebrities have been spotted at Glastonbury?

16:46 , Roisin O'Connor

We’ve been doing a little bit of snooping around to see which stars have rocked up to Worthy Farm, there are a few of them around!

Louis Tomlinson has been spotted a bunch of times, including by TV presenter Jamie East, along with his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and his longtime partner, actor Dakota Johnson, are also hanging around, and Paolo Nutini, who is definitely not not performing a secret set at 7pm this evening.

Which celebrities have been spotted at Glastonbury?

'No Harry, but I'll be team Louis'

16:45 , Roisin O'Connor

No Harry, but I’ll be team Louis for tonight. pic.twitter.com/kTYyobxEGQ — Jamie East (@jamieeast) June 25, 2022

Self Esteem review – John Peel Stage

16:30 , Patrick Smith

The John Peel Stage has been one of the best settings of this Glastonbury, having played host to barnstorming sets from Sigrid and Phoebe Bridgers, and now Self Esteem.

“I feel like Robbie Williams,” announces Sheffield-bred singer-songwriter Rebecca Lucy Taylor, as she dives into the sublime “F**king Wizardry”, from her acclaimed 2021 album Prioritise Pleasure, a paean to owning your femininity.

Hers is a bold, catchy brand of maximalist pop: huge choruses, stabbing synths, slinky R&B. Live, it’s even more powerful, with her backing singers head-flicking, high-kicking and strutting in unison.

Performing under a backdrop that says, “There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman that appears completely deranged”, Self Esteem sounds superb: crisp and full of heart.

Highlights include “Moody”, a reflection on self-destruction that starts, “Sexting you at the mental health talk seems counterproductive”, the bassy, building “You Forever”, and set-closer “I Do This All the Time”, a gorgeous, sort-of 2020s Baz Luhrmann’s “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)”, but with more bite.

After a decade spent languishing in indie band Slow Club, Self Esteem has found her true voice, and we’re all richer for it. â â â â â

16:16 , Roisin O'Connor

16:01 , Roisin O'Connor

I don’t know why this is making me laugh so much

The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/qmBVg4TN3z — Finn (@finn__sharky) June 24, 2022

Self Esteem plays to a packed-out John Peel Stage and shouts out Big Jeff

15:48 , Roisin O'Connor

The John Peel tent looks absolutely rammed for the fabulous Self Esteem and her boob corset (seriously, have a look).

She just did a lovely shout out for Big Jeff, the famous music fan known for attending pretty much every gig in Bristol. He was seriously injured in a fire at his home a couple of weeks ago and is currently in hospital in Swansea. IDLES also did a nice “get well soon” message for him yesterday. Sending love your way, Jeff, we need more people like you in the world.

15:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Greta Thunberg has announced a surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival.

The Swedish climate activist will appear on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June), to deliver a short speech about the environment.

“I’m excited to announce that today I will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 5.15pm,” wrote Thunberg on Twitter. “See you there!”

Her appearance at Glastonbury comes ahead of the release of her latest project, The Climate Book.

Billed as a “holistic overview of the true state of the planet and an essential tool for everyone who wants to help save it”, the book sees more than 100 scientists, communicators and activists weigh in on the climate, ecological and sustainability crises.

Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury Pyramid Stage appearance

The greatest Glastonbury performances

15:31 , Roisin O'Connor

A 40-minute blast of pure, undiluted zeitgeist. A gigantic crowd stretching away over hill and vale. A generation’s prejudices and expectations overturned like a flick of dust off the shoulder. A setlist chiselled into quicksilver by Zeus and carried to the stage by a choir of winged roadies. Or maybe just the Dalai Lama, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.

Here are the 22 greatest Glastonbury performances of all time:

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

15:17 , Roisin O'Connor

Wondering what the weather’s looking like for the rest of the weekend?

Here’s what the Met Office is saying:

Latest forecast predicts blustery showers and breezy weather for Glastonbury

Paul McCartney fans gather at the Pyramid Stage ahead of Glastonbury headline set

15:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Many of Paul McCartney’s fans have already gathered at the Pyramid Stage to get a good spot for his headline show tonight.

Festival attendees were seen waiting at the foot of the Pyramid Stage barriers from early in the morning on Saturday, hours before the live music began.

Speaking to BBC News, one reveller, Jess Day, said she had been “training for it like a marathon”.

She claimed that she had been working out methods to avoid going to the toilet in order to maintain the front-of-crowd spot all day.

“Lots of pelvic floor exercises, lots of clenching,” she said. “It’ll be worth it.”

“I’ve been slightly dehydrating myself so hopefully it will be no problems,” another fan, Henry Thurgood, claimed.

Paul McCartney fans say 'it'll be worth it' as they wait for hours at Pyramid Stage

Sam Fender review – Friday at Glastonbury

15:02 , Mark Beaumont

“Me and the boys have never been here before,” Sam Fender admits, and perhaps three or four members of his field-filling Pyramid Stage audience might be surprised. His music isn’t exactly steeped in the psychedelic ciders or 12th-dimensional mindset of this mystic vale. Rather, it’s radio-targeted, entry level guitar rock, The Courteeners with training wheels.

We’d politely call it “playlist indie”, a cheekbone-led phenomenon that has evolved from the glut of post-Oasis anthem rock and the monumental success of stadium folk dullards Mumford & Sons. It’s conquered Reading & Leeds and, judging by Fender’s vast and enthusiastic crowd, he’s the newly crowned prince invading Glastonbury with the stuff.

Sam Fender's Glastonbury set was radio-targeted, entry-level guitar rock – review

14:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Billie Eilish took her history-making headline set on the Pyramid Stage in her stride. Here’s our critic Mark Beaumont’s five-star review:

Billie Eilish's Glastonbury set was 90 minutes of noir-pop catharsis – review

14:46 , Roisin O'Connor

In case you need to check what time your favourite artists are on, here’s the full schedule for Glastonbury weekend:

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

What time is Paul McCartney on today?

14:22 , Roisin O'Connor

Paul McCartney is one of the headliners at Glastonbury festival this year.

The Worthy Farm music festival is back for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Macca’s show:

What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?

Joy Crookes – Pyramid Stage

14:14 , Roisin O'Connor

(REUTERS)

Maybe it was the dark voodoo summoned by Billie Eilish last night, or some kind of cloud seeding operation emanating from the giant Arcadia spider’s laser eyes, but there has only been one torrential downpour at Glastonbury so far, and it happens on Saturday morning at around 8am.

Everyone under canvas holds their breath. The baptism lasts less than an hour. The clouds clear. The sunlit uplands of the Pyramid Stage return.

To be real, though, is there any other way to see Joy Crookes? Her Amy Winehouse-esque nu soul lands so perfectly on a sunny Saturday afternoon it feels like a privilege to be here. “It’s an appropriate time to be drinking a cherry and b,” she laughs, swigging from the tiny bottle and launching into “Wild Jasmine”.

Singing in front of a giant Om sculpture, she gives a blessed rendition of single “Feet” don’t fail me now. A cover of The Clash’s “London Calling” has never sounded so laidback and soothing. It’s an emotional set - especially when Crookes unexpectedly starts crying

“Today js such a big day for me. This is a crazy moment,” she says, tears streaming down her face. Then, laughing: “This is not cute, I’m sorry!”

But it’s one downpour this crowd doesn’t mind a bit. â â â â â

14:11 , Roisin O'Connor

Little Simz's star shines brighter than ever at Glastonbury – review

Little Simz’s star shines brighter than ever at Glastonbury – review

Glastonbury presenter Lauren Laverne 'heartbroken' over death of mother

13:55 , Roisin O'Connor

Lauren Laverne has said she is “utterly heartbroken” as she announced the death of her mother, Celia.

The BBC presenter revealed on Instagram that her mother had died on Friday (24 June), describing her as “the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met”.

Laverne had been hosting Glastonbury coverage for the BBC this weekend.

Lauren Laverne drops out of Glastonbury after mother dies

14:02 , Roisin O'Connor

After facing two years of cancellations, Glastonbury Festival is finally back.

The celebration of music and arts, which is held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, is taking place from 22 to 26 June. You can find out more information about the weather forecast for the festival here.

The full line-up and set times have already been announced, with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

Let's go!

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

14:22 , Roisin O'Connor

George Ezra and Green Day are among the rumoured acts who could perform secret sets at Glastonbury.

The festival’s belated 50th anniversary has officially kicked off, and speculation is rife about who might be filling the missing lineup slots.

The 2022 schedule already includes huge names like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross, but there are still a few spaces left for some surprise performances.

Check out the biggest rumours here...

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

13:40 , Louis Chilton

Brass Against are currently playing on the West Holts stage.

Safe to say they won’t be repeating some of their much-publicised stage antics from last year.

In case anyone’s forgotten:

Brass Against apologise after frontwoman urinates on fan's face during live show

14:00 , Roisin O'Connor

I’ve heard a rumour...

A certain Scottish fellah has been spotted at Worthy Farm. Maybe you’ll catch him down the rabbit hole?

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

Glastonbury through the years – in pictures

14:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury turned 50 in 2020, having begun as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival in September 1970 with 1,500 people in attendance. Admission cost £1, which included free camping and free milk.

Check out some amazing photos of Glastonbury through the years:

Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures

Billie Eilish among Glastonbury acts to condemn US Supreme Court abortion ruling

13:58 , Roisin O'Connor

A number of artists performing at Glastonbury 2022 have condemned Friday’s (24 June) US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled yesterday in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

During her landmark headline set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (24 June), Billie Eilish addressed the decision, saying it was a “really dark day for women in the US”.

“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she told the crowd at the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.

Earlier in the day, fellow US artist Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her Glastonbury set.

Billie Eilish among Glastonbury acts to condemn US Supreme Court abortion ruling

13:18 , Louis Chilton

Things have got going over in Worthy Farm...

The sun’s shining; the crowds are up and moving. It’s shaping up to be a big, beautiful Saturday. It is Saturday, right? KG pic.twitter.com/BfMnSBSq4M — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

12:50 , Louis Chilton

Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, has announced a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.

Details here:

Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury Pyramid Stage appearance

12:35 , Louis Chilton

Here’s our guide to Glastonbury’s secret sets, with Paolo Nutini strongly rumoured to be making an unannounced appearance tonight...

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

12:20 , Louis Chilton

The BBC’s main Glastonbury feed for the early afternoon is as follows:

12:00 Today at Glastonbury

13:15 Joy Crookes

13:40 Sigrid

14:00 Holly Humberstone

14:30 Skunk Anansie

15:10 Easy Life

15:20 Wolf Alice

15:50 Self Esteem

16:20 AJ Tracey

11:59 , Louis Chilton

Pretty amusing flag spotted in the crowd during Rufus Wainwright’s set yesterday...

Flag in the crowd as Rufus Wainwright plays on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (PA)

11:30 , Louis Chilton

Some cool pictures here shared on the official Glastonbury Instagram account...

11:07 , Louis Chilton

A reminder of what’s on today at Glastonbury.

Our guide to the line-up and set times, day by day:

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

10:39 , Louis Chilton

Lauren Laverne is one of the faces of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage this year, but she’s just shared this heartbreaking message on Instagram.

Lauren Laverne ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother Celia

10:14 , Louis Chilton

Couple of hours until things really kick off today.

That gives you plenty of time to read this cracking feature by Adam White, about his youth as a “Glastonbury baby”.

The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury

09:49 , Louis Chilton

A little look at the campsite this morning...

A sea of tents. RS pic.twitter.com/ChgNa3Lqha — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

09:30 , Louis Chilton

Here’s the video from Phoebe Bridgers’s set yesterday, when she lead the crowd in a chant of “f*** the Supreme Court”

09:10 , Louis Chilton

Who’s everyone most looking forward to seeing today?

Macca’s going to be the obvious answer, but there’s so much to choose from.

Personally I don’t think I’ve seen a better gig this year than Big Thief –they’re sure to be ace this afternoon.

Big Thief’s new album has the rich comfort of a yearned-for homecoming – review

08:50 , Louis Chilton

ICYMI – everything to know about Paul McCartney’s headline set this evening.

What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?

08:30 , Louis Chilton

Little Simz’s set last night gets four stars in our review.

“As the lights of Worthy Farm go dark for the night, Little Simz’s star is shining brighter than ever.”

Read in full here:

Little Simz’s star shines brighter than ever at Glastonbury – review

08:10 , Louis Chilton

Who’s been leaving these up, then?

Keep your eyes peeled… DH pic.twitter.com/Uxc80kawBV — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2022

07:50 , Louis Chilton

Pretty impressive visuals at the Groove Armada set last night.

“Hands of Time” is a pretty unimpeachable banger...

Groove Armada with all the lazers at Arcadia. Amazing set! RB pic.twitter.com/OorQt7dghS — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

Day 3 – In five (more) pictures!

07:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

Fantastic beasts overtook the Kidzfield on Friday (Twitter @GlastoLive)

Festival-goers pose in bright wigs (Twitter @GlastoLive)

The big (and very important) Glastonbury scone survey (Twitter/@GlastoLive)

Keeping watch (Twitter/@GlastoLive)

‘You look f****** fabulous’ at Glastonbury (Twitter/@GlastoLive)

How to catch all the action at Glastonbury if you’re not at Worthy Farm this year

06:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

It might not be quite the same as waking up at Worthy Farm and navigating the festival’s packed line-up but there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Live sets will be broadcast here on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.

Find out everything you need to know here:

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Day 3 highlights – From Sir Paul McCartney’s surprise gig to roadside pizza deliveries

06:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

Here’s a recap of everything that went down on Friday at Glastonbury festival, returning following a two-year gap due to Covid:

The biggest highlights from Friday at Glastonbury 2022

Day, time and stage details for Sir Paul McCartney's headline set

06:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

After Billie Eilish’s historic headline set on Friday, Sir Paul McCartney will take the Pyramid Stage for an epic, two hour 15 minute set, on Saturday.

The former Beatle is expected to take the stage at 9.30pm and play until11.45pm.

His set will follow on from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey.

ICYMI: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Glastonbury crowd

05:19 , Maanya Sachdeva

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky urged festival-goers at Glastonbury to help “spread the truth about Russia’s war” against the eastern European nation, in a virtual address on Friday (24 June).

Noting that Glastonbury has retuned to Worthy Farm after a two-year, Covid-induced hiatus, he said, “We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom, and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.”

“But we will not let Russia’s war break us,” Zelensky continued, adding, “And we will want to stop the war before it ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America – they are all under threat now.”

Addressing the “greatest concentration of freedom these days”, Zelensky said: “Spread the truth about Russia’s war. Help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of their war. Find our United24 charity platform and put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.”

“Time is priceless, and everything is measured in human lives,” he concluded, adding, “The more people that join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end.”

“Prove that freedom always wins.”

‘F****** phenomenal’ : Fans react to Billie Eilish’s headline set

05:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

Fan reactions to Billie Eilish’s ‘epic’ headline set at Glastonbury on Friday are rolling in online.

One person wrote: “I’d never heard of Billie Eilish until tonight.. she’s 20 years old and she knocked it out of the park tonight at Glastonbury.. what a talent..”

“Catching up on #Glastonbury2019 with the help of BBC iPlayer, but I think I might end up just watching Billie Eilish’s set 20 or 30 times. She’s fucking phenomenal.” another fan tweeted, while one person wondered, “Billie Eilish is very impressive isn’t she?”

“I only know a couple of her songs but it’s great to see a 20 year old woman full of self confidence and being entirely herself bossing Glastonbury. To the complaining older men, she isn’t meant for you. Not everything is for you,” one person addressed some of the criticism over having Eilish headline the Worthy Farm festival.

Just had a horrible thought that maybe 41 yr old me, lying on the couch drinking an Aldi Golden Ale, IS NOT the target audience for Billie Eilish #Glastonbury — John (@John_L25) June 24, 2022

‘Why is Billie Eilish headlining Glastonbury?’



Because she’s fucking massive and understood the power of the internet better than pretty much any artist.



And there are 100,000 people stood in a field watching her.



Nobody cares that you’ve never heard of her. — Simon Binns (@simonbinns) June 24, 2022

Day three at Glastonbury - In five pictures

04:45 , Maanya Sachdeva

The weird and wonderful at Worthy Farm

A sea of festival-goers at Glastonbury on Day 3 (Glastonbury Festival/Anna Barclay)

‘Not scary, just misunderstood’ (Glastonbury Festival/Andrew Allcock)

Hope is more than a feeling at Glastonbury (Glastonbury Festival/Tom Widd)

Spotted at Glasto ‘22 (Twitter @GlastoLive)

The angels have descended (Twitter @GlastoLive)

Billie Eilish review, Glastonbury 2022: History-making set is 90 minutes of noir-pop catharsis

04:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

Five stars for Billie Eilish, and her scene-stealing 90-minute set at Glastonbury Friday night.

In its way, Eilish’s historic headline set is just as significant as Jay-Z’s or Stormzy’s. Not because she’s the festival’s youngest ever bill-topper, although it certainly lifts the roof off every bedroom Tik-Tokker’s teenage dreams of glory.

But because it marks the ascendence of alternative pop: a home-made, personalised imitation of the mainstream that speaks far closer to the actual teenage experience of 2022. Certainly more than any amount of ultraconfident, oversexualised break-up bird-flips written by long-in-the-tooth Swedish production teams.

Alternative pop tones are dark and downbeat, its emotions raw and broken, its concerns doom-laden. Fame is wrought with insecurities, sex is regretful and drugs, when any are mentioned, are generally prescribed for anxiety.

Read Mark Beaumont’s full review here:

Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury set was 90 minutes of noir-pop catharsis – review

Wellies out, Worthy Farm – blustery showers predicted in Pilton

04:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

The Met Office’s latest weather forecast for Pilton indicates the possibility of blustery showers, and a couple of thunderstorms on Saturday morning.

Sunny spells expected intermittently, through the day.

Here’s the weather forecast for the weekend:

Latest forecast predicts blustery showers and breezy weather for Glastonbury

Fans curious about Billie Eilish ‘leg tattoos'

03:16 , Roisin O'Connor

Billie Eilish fans were confused by what some mistook for “tattoos” on the singer’s legs during her record-breaking headline set at Glastonbury.

The 20-year-old singer became the Worthy Farm festival’s youngest ever solo headliner with her performance on Friday 24 June.

During her set, Eilish was spotted wearing what appeared to be kinesiology tape, which is used with the aim of reducing the effects of shin splints – a type of leg pain caused by strenuous activity.

Billie Eilish fans curious about Glastonbury headliner’s ‘leg tattoos’

How to watch Glastonbury live on the BBC

03:00 , Roisin O'Connor

For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting a special Glastonbury channel from Thursday (23 June), which will broadcast preview shows and live performances over the next four days.

Here’s the full schedule for the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage:

Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

Sam Fender review – Pyramid Stage

02:45 , Mark Beaumont

“Me and the boys have never been here before,” Sam Fender admits, and perhaps three or four members of his field-filling Pyramid Stage audience might be surprised. His music isn’t exactly steeped in the psychedelic ciders or 12th-dimensional mindset of this mystic vale. Rather, it’s radio-targeted, entry level guitar rock, The Courteeners with training wheels.

We’d politely call it “playlist indie”, a cheekbone-led phenomenon that has evolved from the glut of post-Oasis anthem rock and the monumental success of stadium folk dullards Mumford & Sons. It’s conquered Reading & Leeds and, judging by Fender’s vast and enthusiastic crowd, he’s the newly crowned prince invading Glastonbury with the stuff.

Unlike most playlist indie rockers – who would like to convince us they’re as punk as the Pistols or as surly as a gaggle of Gallaghers while, crucially, keeping Jo Wiley firmly onside – Fender knows his role as My First Indie Hero. He eases us in with some pounding, driving radio rock in “Will We Talk?” and “Getting Started”, then gradually turns up the dial. “The Borders” spends a pleasant couple of minutes as Tom Petty drivetime pop, before Fender tests the waters with a scratchy new wave guitar solo, a burst of pure rock abrasion quickly Sudocremed with a glossy Eighties saxophone solo from a chap in a bucket hat and Newcastle United shirt.

Sam Fender’s Glastonbury set was radio-targeted, entry-level guitar rock – review

Phoebe Bridgers says f*** the Supreme Court at Glastonbury 2022

02:31 , Roisin O'Connor

02:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Wet Leg review, Glastonbury 2022: Duo prove it’s indie pop’s turn back at the helm of the zeitgeist

Wet Leg prove indie-pop is back at the helm in their Glastonbury debut – review

02:00 , Roisin O'Connor

As thousands revellers pour through the gates of Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2022, celebrations are underway for the festival’s belated 50th anniversary celebrations.

Glastonbury turned 50 in 2020, having begun as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival in September 1970 with 1,500 people in attendance. Admission cost £1, which included free camping and free milk.

Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures

Libertines review, Glastonbury 2022

01:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat are on fine form as they turn in every hit from their back catalogue

The Libertines bring back the Noughties for their Glastonbury set – review

01:17 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury has finally returned, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The iconic music festival, which is usually held every year in Worthy Farm, Somerset, has been going for more than half a century.

Here’s a brief look at the origins of one of music’s biggest events...

In 1970, Michael Eavis, a farmer from Somerset, decided to stage a festival to pay off his overdraft.

Called the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival, the event attracted roughly 1,500 people on Saturday 19 September.

When did Glastonbury start?

01:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa.

This year’s festival – taking place from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June – will see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar perform as headliners. Diana Ross will perform in the Legends slot.

Viewers in the UK can watch the Glastonbury live stream for free on the BBC.

Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

Wolf Alice review

Saturday 25 June 2022 00:46 , Roisin O'Connor

“Of all the bands spearheading the indie revival, none shapeshift quite like Wolf Alice. Theirs is a palimpsest of styles: some shoegaze here, some garage rock there. Folk, grunge and electronica also fall into the mix.

“Emerging at a time when guitar music was becoming increasingly moribund, they’ve done pretty well to get where they have. Three top-five records (the last of which went to No 1). A Mercury prize. A Brit award. A Grammy nomination. Key to their alchemy is frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, whose flair for storytelling is matched by a voice that can flit from shimmering falsetto to brawling rage.”

Read the full review

Wolf Alice call on their reserves after almost missing Glastonbury – review

Phoebe Bridgers

Saturday 25 June 2022 00:16 , Roisin O'Connor

Phoebe Bridgers – John Peel

â â â â â

At the John Peel Stage, Phoebe Bridgers puts on one of the performances of the day. In what is her first Glastonbury, her songs adroitly switch between sardonic and sad, that honeyed voice filling the tent like a heat-haze. From the second she breaks into the breathtaking “Motion Sickness”, about Ryan Adams, she has the audience completely rapt.

“Who wants to say f*** the Supreme Court?” she says, in response to the news in the US today. “F*** America. Irrelevant old motherf***ers.”

The overbidding sentiment is one of joy, though: there are lovely renditions of “Scott Street”, in which she goes down to the crowd and hands the mic to someone in the front row. Later, Arlo Parks joins her onstage for a two-song denouement: “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End”. To have emerged from it dry-eyed was just about inconceivable. PS

Saturday 25 June 2022 00:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2022 has finally begun, with the iconic music festival opening its gates after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Worthy Farm (or, more specifically, the nearest village of Pilton) during the five-day event.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period

Latest forecast predicts scattered showers for Glastonbury

Friday 24 June 2022 23:59 , Roisin O'Connor

And that’s all from me tonight folks, I’ll be back on tomorrow for Paul McCartney and much, much more. See you then!

Goodnight from me...

Friday 24 June 2022 23:59 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s Mark Beaumont’s review of Billie https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/reviews/billie-eilish-review-glastonbury-2022-b2108804.html

Friday 24 June 2022 23:46 , Roisin O'Connor

It might not be quite the same as pulling on your wellies and getting lost in a giant field in Somerset, but there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.

Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Dermot O’Leary, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.

BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel launches on Thursday 23 June, presenting a four-day stream of live performances, preview programmes and more.

The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Friday 24 June 2022 23:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Sam Fender review, Glastonbury 2022: Radio-targeted, entry level guitar rock

Sam Fender’s Glastonbury set was radio-targeted, entry-level guitar rock – review

