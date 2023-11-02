Glastonbury Festival ticket sale delayed by two weeks

Elton John performed at last year's Glastonbury Festival

The Glastonbury Festival ticket sale has been delayed by two weeks "out of fairness" to customers who did not realise their registration had expired.

Some older profiles were deleted last month - but organisers say some people had not been made aware of the issue.

Customers must register their identities in advance to buy tickets as part of a system to prevent touting.

The festival's announcement came four hours before tickets with coach travel were due to go on sale.

These tickets will now be released 16 November at 18:00 GMT, and general admission tickets will go on sale on 19 November at 09:00.

Registration will reopen on Monday 6 November at 12:00 and close the following Monday at 17:00.

Customers were alerted by email that registrations created before 2020 would be deleted on 2 October, with the chance to re-register before the 30 October deadline.

Organisers said some people had only discovered after this deadline that they were no longer registered, and that sales were being delayed "out of fairness to those individuals".

Tickets for 2024 cost £355 (plus a £5 booking fee), up from £335 for this year's event.

The 2023 festival saw a bigger price hike of £55, which organiser Emily Eavis said was the result of "incredibly challenging times" following the pandemic, and "enormous rises" in costs.

Next year will be the third time the festival has taken place after the pandemic, during which the 2020 and 2021 events were postponed.

The world-famous music event will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26-30 June 2024, with the line-up not yet confirmed.