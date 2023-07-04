Glastonbury Festival 2023: Owl chicks found under Pyramid stage

Two owl chicks are being cared for by a rescue centre after being discovered under the Pyramid stage during Glastonbury Festival.

The first chick was discovered during Guns N' Roses' set on Saturday night - and was named Axl by its finder.

The following day Secret World received a call about a second chick under the stage, which they named Slash.

The centre said the owls' nest had been "clearly abandoned due to the noise and disturbance".

The first chick, which was transferred to Secret World in Highbridge, Somerset, from RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife, was found under the stage left steps of the Pyramid Stage during Guns N' Roses headline performance on 24 June.

He was named Axl after the band's lead singer Axl Rose.

Both Axl and Slash - named after the band's guitarist - are now in an outside aviary at the rescue centre.

A spokesperson said the chicks "although a little camera shy" were both doing well.

"No signs of them exhibiting their musical talent yet though," they added.

'Welcome to the Jungle'

David Plant, fundraising manager at Secret World, said it was "possibly the most unusual disturbance case we've heard about this year, but it just goes to show the importance of checking your surrounding for wildlife before any activity".

He added: "When Guns N' Roses were playing Welcome to the Jungle I'm sure they didn't realise how close they actually were to wildlife."

Guns N' Roses headlined the Pyramid stage on the Saturday of Glastonbury

The Pyramid stage frame is left in place all year when the land returns to being a dairy farm.

"Clearly a pair of little owls thought it would be a great place to make a nest," said Mr Plant.

"They are a cavity-nesting species, favouring holes in old trees, but they have been recorded nesting in rabbit holes and take well to man-made nest boxes."

"It looks like the parents sadly abandoned their nest once festival preparation began, so it's difficult to say how long the chicks were left alone.

"We're so grateful to the people who found and helped them. They must have been terrified after enduring almost two full days of loud music."

The rescue organisation is making plans to return the owl chicks to the wild once they are old enough.

It will allow them the chance to experience some "November rain", added Mr Plant.

