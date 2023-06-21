Glastonbury Festival officially starts as Emily Eavis opens gates

The Glastonbury Festival gates have been opened to allow thousands of patiently waiting campers to descend upon the grounds in its 51st year.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis greeted the first group of festival-goers to reach the site in Pilton, Somerset.

The music bill across the long weekend includes Sir Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.

Ms Eavis said she had aimed for gender balance but a female headline act had pulled out.

Crowds queue for entry on the first day of the festival

Thousands of people walked onto the festival site after the gates opened

When asked how it felt to greet the crowd, Ms Eavis said it was "good".

"I love welcoming people in - it's always my favourite moment," she said.

People at the front of the queue set off from their homes as early as 01:30 BST to secure their spot.

Ms Eavis said she tried to create a "gender balanced" line up this year

Nigel Hayes, 42, a kitchen fitter from London, said he has been to every Glastonbury since 2002.

"We got here at 4.30am, we set off at 1.30am from London… it would be nice to set off and get a beer," he said.

His 40-year-old sister Joanne Hayes, who is also from London and works as a personal assistant, has been to every festival since 2007.

"We're a bit surprised to be at the front (of the queue) to be fair," she said.

Festival organisers say they have tried to push for an environmentally friendly ethos even more this year

When asked what he liked about the festival, Mr Hayes said it was "all about the people".

"It's a lovely vibe, it's a lovely place to be," he said.

Ms Hayes added: "There's something for everyone, I always say - no matter who you are, try it once if you can. There's so much going on with music and comedy."

Festival-goers arrive on the first train service from London into nearby Castle Cary train station

Two Somerset locals, who live less than 10 miles from Worthy Farm and have been to the Glastonbury Festival site dozens of times, said they set off on Tuesday morning to pitch their tent next to the Pyramid Stage.

Mike Bash, a 37-year-old project manager working in construction, said: "We arrived at quarter past midnight, then stayed up in the queue and had a few beers."

He is at the festival with a group including 66-year-old Nigel Bryant, who has been to more than 20 years of the festival and said his favourite memory was featuring in a Lily Allen music video.

He said they got caught on camera at the top of the Pyramid stage field.

"There are a few of us in the little film ...that was a memorable thing," Mr Bryant said.

The pair said they have made "great friends" by coming to the festival.

"The spirit - it's free, you can go where you want and do what you want," Mr Bash added.

Festival-goers have been warned of wet weather which is expected to clear by Friday

Friday's main stage also has a mystery band listed as the The Churnups set to perform before Arctic Monkeys and rock duo Royal Blood, which has been rumoured to be the rock band Foo Fighters.

Yusuf, also known as Cat Stevens, will play the legend slot, on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran folk-rocker, best known for a string of albums in the 1970s, follows in the footsteps of artists such as Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Diana Ross in the coveted slot.

He will be followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.

Festival-goers have been warned of wet weather for the first few days but the skies are due to clear on Friday as the music kicks off.

Festivalgoer Jennifer Barton from Australia makes her way on to the festival site

Organisers urged people not to bring a number of items, with disposable vapes top on the list as they "pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres".

Gazebos, non-biodegradable body glitter, disposable wipes, knives and anything made of glass were also all on this year's "what not to bring" list this year.

